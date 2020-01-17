3 interesting things which could happen on tonight's episode of SmackDown (January 17, 2020)

The Big Red Machine will appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The last edition of SmackDown received mixed to positive reviews from both critics and fans. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Funhouse have been a real treat to watch, and the case last week was no different as he continued playing mind games with Daniel Bryan. Also, John Morrison and Robert Roode's return were some of the major developments of last week's show.

Barring a few slip-ups, such as the canceled match between Sasha Banks & Lacey Evans, and the underwhelming segment featuring Elias, it was a good show overall.

WWE would like to continue with the good work when SmackDown emanates from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, this Friday night.

While creative have already announced a special appearance of 'The Big Red Machine' Kane, the much-awaited Evans vs Banks match is scheduled for tonight as well. Also, John Morrison's in-ring debut against SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E has been announced for tonight's show. All in all, the upcoming episode of the Blue brand looks promising.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 interesting things which could happen on tonight's show.

#3 John Morrison and The Miz beat up the SmackDown Tag Team Champions

John Morrison will be in action on tonight's episode

John Morrison is scheduled to make his WWE in-ring return against the SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E on tonight's episode of SmackDown. However, expect things to turn chaotic sooner than later.

Given WWE are portraying Morrison and The Miz as heels, plus, how things unfolded last week on SmackDown, a potential feud against the New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships looks to be on the cards for the duo.

WWE could have Big E dominate most of the match only to be ganged up by the heel duo. Expect The A-lister and The Guru of Greatness to join forces to beat the living daylights out of both Kofi Kingston and Big E, and this would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a high-profile feud.

#2 Bayley attacks Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans will face Sasha Banks on tonight's episode of SmackDown

After weeks of firing verbal volleys at each other, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks were scheduled to clash against each other on the last episode of SmackDown.

However, it was not meant to be as her friend and the current SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley revealed that The Boss was away recording her album. However, what was turning out to be an underwhelming segment soon turned into a backstage brawl as an enraged Evans and Bayley landed vicious blows on each other.

WWE later went on to announce that the canceled match between Banks and Evans will be taking place on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Given how things have been unfolding lately, expect this match to turn chaotic sooner than later.

As Evans is expected to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2020, expect creative to book her to dominate The Boss. This could then force potential interference from Bayley, as she could join forces with Banks to annihilate The Sassy Southern Belle.

This would then lay down the breadcrumbs for the high-profile matchup between Bayley and Evans for January 26.

#1 Kane announces himself for the 30-man Royal Rumble match

Will it happen?

WWE has announced that 'The Big Red Machine' Kane will be making a special appearance on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Given WWE Royal Rumble is just one week away from this Sunday, chances are quite high that the current Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, announces himself for the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

Kane has appeared in a total of 19 Royal Rumble matches, and as a matter of fact, holds the joint record for the most number of eliminations (44) in the history of WWE. Thus, Kane's inclusion in the Rumble match would certainly spice things up.

In case you didn't know, a total of 18 Superstars: Brock Lesnar (#1), Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Elias, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy and Cain Velasquez have already been announced for the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

Also, a few high-profile names in the like 'The Rated R Superstar' Edge, CM Punk and The Undertaker are being speculated for the highly-anticipated Royal Rumble match.