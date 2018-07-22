3 interesting in-ring debuts that happened at SummerSlam

Bray Wyatt made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam in 2013

SummerSlam is affectionately known as "The Biggest Party of the Summer" by the WWE Universe and even though Survivor Series is the pay-per-view that holds some of the greatest WWE debuts of all time, there are also a few that have happened at SummerSlam over the years.

The biggest event of the Summer is still seen as one of WWE's 'big four' even though it hasn't gained the best feedback recently as Brock Lesnar has main evented every show since 2014 and his match with Randy Orton back in 2016 didn't garner the response that WWE's creative team expected.

Despite this, SummerSlam still remains one of the biggest events of the year and even though there are no debuts lined up ahead of next month's show, here are some of the best in-ring debuts in SummerSlam history.

#3 Stephen Amell (SummerSlam 2015)

Stephen Amell wrestled at SummerSlam 2015

Stephen Amell is perhaps best known as Oliver Queen (The Green Arrow) in CW superhero series Arrow, but after he and former WWE superstar Stardust got into an altercation whilst he was in the crowd at Monday Night Raw, Amell reacted by jumping the barricade and attacking Stardust. It was later decided that Amell would team up with Neville to take on the team of King Barrett and his nemesis Stardust at SummerSlam.

At the event, Amell dressed as Arrow managed to throw out some moves that showed that he had definitely been training behind the scenes and helped his team to victory. It was reported that the feeling backstage was that many stars were impressed with his performance and he was later awarded a Slammy for "Celebrity Moment of the Year" for the dive he executed on Stardust from the top rope as part of the match.

