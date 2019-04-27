3 interesting things which could happen in the upcoming episode of Raw (29 April 2019)

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.61K // 27 Apr 2019, 19:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins will defend his Universal title against AJ Styles at Money In the Bank

The last episode of WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, received positive to mixed reviews from the WWE Universe. While the show had its fair share of ups and downs, AJ Styles becoming the new number 1 contender for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship was easily the highlight of the show.

Bray Wyatt's return in a new character and the introduction of his amusing Firefly Fun House was another talking point of the show. And it would be quite interesting to see how WWE progresses which this storyline. Furthermore, WWE's move of relaunching Bobby Roode as Robert Roode with a new look also garnered a lot of praise as the Superstar impressed both critics and fans alike with his astounding win over Ricochet.

However, creative will need to move forward with the same intensity and continue with their good work when WWE Raw comes live from the Rupp Arena, Lexington KY.

Speaking of the upcoming Raw, WWE is advertising 'A Moment of Bliss' segment featuring Alexa Bliss who is expected to announce Raw participants in this year's Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches. Also, given Money In the Bank is just 3 weeks away from this Sunday, expect WWE to tease a few more high profile clashes for May 19, this Monday night.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw.

#3 Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment starts getting darker and darker

Bray Wyatt returned with a new character last week on Raw

The long awaited and highly anticipated return of the Eater of the Worlds, Bray Wyatt, happened on the last episode of Raw. And it would not be wrong to say that nobody had expected what unfolded.

Yes, Bray Wyatt returned with a children-friendly Firefly Fun House and went on to introduce us to his two friends, Mercy the buzzard and Abby the witch doll.

Nonetheless, as the segment continued Bray went on to destroy the cardboard cut out of his old self with a chainsaw, revealing a dark and sinister side of himself. And what initially felt like that a huge WWE goof-up suddenly transformed into something more.

Advertisement

Thus, there is no denying the fact that this new character of Bray is complex and has several layers beneath it. And one could quite easily imagine his segments getting darker and darker in the coming weeks.

While the friendly and happy go lucky nature of his was on full display last week, expect the dark and sinister side to start taking over that persona in the upcoming days.

1 / 3 NEXT