3 Juniors That Will Soon Transition to Heavyweight in NJPW

Every Junior has to one day become a Senior!

Despite distinctive divisions, the transition from Junior to Heavyweight in New Japan is a rite of passage. Very rarely if ever will a Junior choose to remain so his whole career, as the Heavyweights are the main event attraction of the company and industry.

In 2016 bereft of a faction leader, Bullet Club found a more than ready Kenny Omega transition to the heavyweights. Since then he's gone from the cleaner to the best bout machine. His best friends the Young Bucks seemed like they'd never get out of the Junior tag team rut until early this year, now they're the IWGP Tag Team heavyweight champions.

In between these two is Zack Sabre Jr., who went from being a finalist of the WWE Cruiserweight classic to a ruthless heavyweight that won the New Japan Cup. It's a chance to refresh and to reach new heights in an individuals career.

With the swelling heavyweight ranks, it might be hard to make an impact, but it is the right move regardless. Just as Trent Beretta. It's where the spotlight and bigger opportunities are and despite a depleting Junior's division, these three men (or 4 and 5) are ready to make that move within the next year.

#3. Sho/Yoh or KUSHIDA

Will Roppongi 3K step out of the shadows of Rocky Romero?

Kushida might have to hold down the Juniors fort just a bit longer with the absence of Hiromu Takahashi. Instead, he's going to see these two men jump the gun, who could have carried the division for him in his absence.

It's either/or with these two sides depending on how New Japan wants to carry forward the CHAOS story. Sho and Yoh are at the center of an upheaval that could affect them the most. We could see the two turn to the dark side and join Jay White or turn on each other as battle lines get drawn.

If they do wish to elevate this story to the levels White had exclaimed they could, then they'd move to the heavyweights with him. If not, this rivalry could easily redefine Junior's division. That was allowing Kushida to make a smooth transition to heavyweight. As a team or as rivals; Sho and Yoh stick with one another no matter the division.

Hilariously that means a lot for an Ace looking in like Kushida has always done with the division.

