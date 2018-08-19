3 last minute bold predictions for SummerSlam

The Biggest Party of the Summer

The SummerSlam pay-per-view is without a doubt considered to be one of those platforms which decides the upcoming events in the WWE. If we think about it, SummerSlam has been the focal point for the creation of a large number of the best storylines we have ever witnessed.

If utilised properly, the entire landscape of the industry can be changed by creating some unpredictable storylines and including shock moments. The match card for this year has the potential to create an event complete with unpredictable outcomes.

If WWE decides to play the cards right, we can see some huge changes and unforeseen happenings. With SummerSlam a few hours away, let us take a look at the ways the results could turn out.

#1 The Miz defeats Daniel Bryan

The Miz and Daniel Bryan have managed to create quite a feud

The Miz and Daniel Bryan have without doubt managed to create quite a feud over the last few months. With The Miz resorting to highly manipulative techniques, he has been able to gain an upper hand over Daniel Bryan.

However, it is usual in these situations for the face to be portrayed as an underdog, and ultimately go on to emerge victorious at the conclusion. Daniel Bryan is one of the most over stars in WWE, the WWE Universe simply loves him.

However, allowing The Miz to secure an upset victory over Daniel Bryan could open the doors for a huge feud over the course of the coming weeks. The Miz securing a victory over Daniel Bryan and giving an 'I told you so' to the audience would work towards generating genuine heel heat for The Miz while setting up the two competitors for an even more intense feud in the near future.

