Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 last minute bold predictions for SummerSlam

Soumyadip Mukherjee
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
3.18K   //    19 Aug 2018, 23:01 IST

Image result for summerslam 2018
The Biggest Party of the Summer

The SummerSlam pay-per-view is without a doubt considered to be one of those platforms which decides the upcoming events in the WWE. If we think about it, SummerSlam has been the focal point for the creation of a large number of the best storylines we have ever witnessed.

If utilised properly, the entire landscape of the industry can be changed by creating some unpredictable storylines and including shock moments. The match card for this year has the potential to create an event complete with unpredictable outcomes.

If WWE decides to play the cards right, we can see some huge changes and unforeseen happenings. With SummerSlam a few hours away, let us take a look at the ways the results could turn out.

#1 The Miz defeats Daniel Bryan

Image result for daniel bryan vs the miz summerslam
The Miz and Daniel Bryan have managed to create quite a feud

The Miz and Daniel Bryan have without doubt managed to create quite a feud over the last few months. With The Miz resorting to highly manipulative techniques, he has been able to gain an upper hand over Daniel Bryan.

However, it is usual in these situations for the face to be portrayed as an underdog, and ultimately go on to emerge victorious at the conclusion. Daniel Bryan is one of the most over stars in WWE, the WWE Universe simply loves him.

However, allowing The Miz to secure an upset victory over Daniel Bryan could open the doors for a huge feud over the course of the coming weeks. The Miz securing a victory over Daniel Bryan and giving an 'I told you so' to the audience would work towards generating genuine heel heat for The Miz while setting up the two competitors for an even more intense feud in the near future.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Daniel Bryan AJ Styles
Soumyadip Mukherjee
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
9 Last-minute Predictions for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Summerslam: Last minute predictions for every match
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 13 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
Summerslam 2018 - Predictions for every match scheduled...
RELATED STORY
5 Early Bold Predictions for WWE Summerslam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 unconventional predictions for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
6 bold predictions for SummerSlam and NXT Takeover:...
RELATED STORY
3 Unlikely Predictions For SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Result Predictions for SummerSlam, and two more potential...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Daniel Bryan SummerSlam matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us