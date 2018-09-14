Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Last-minute match changes WWE could make for Hell in a Cell

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.90K   //    14 Sep 2018, 22:00 IST

Shinsuke Nakamura is the current United States Champion, but isn't on the card!
Hell in a Cell is just days away and we've got a card full of exciting looking matches such as Samoa Joe Vs AJ Styles, Roman Reigns Vs Braun Strowman and Ronda Rousey Vs Alexa Bliss.

However, just because we're only days away from the event doesn't mean that the age-old adage about advertised matches on a WWE show doesn't still ring true - 'card subject to change'.

With only eight matches announced and four hours of time, the WWE could add a previously unannounced match, they could change the stipulation for an existing match or even add a competitor to a match

But, if the WWE were to make some last minute additions to the Hell in a Cell 2018 Pay-Per-View match card what additions would they be? We take a look at the 3 last minute changes to the Hell in a Cell match card that the WWE could make!

#3 Shinsuke Nakamura added to Randy Orton Vs. Jeff Hardy Hell in a Cell Match

Shinsuke Nakamura should be at Hell in a Cell
Shinsuke Nakamura should be at Hell in a Cell

The Randy Orton Vs. Jeff Hardy feud is an intriguing one. Orton returned after Nakamura had beaten Hardy with many expecting 'The Viper' to attack the new United States Champion, however, Orton turned his attention to Hardy instead.

Since then, all three men have sort of been caught up in each others business, but for one reason or another Shinsuke Nakamura has been left out when it comes to a match at Hell in a Cell Pay-Per-View.

And to make things even worse, this means that the United States title has also been left off of the show, joining the other mid-card title, the Intercontinental Title, in not being defended. Which is crazy!

But, there's an easy fix! Simply add Nakamura to the Hell in a Cell match between Orton and Hardy and put the title on the line. It makes sense in terms of storyline and it means not leaving one of your champions off the card!

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 The Shield Roman Reigns Shinsuke Nakamura
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
