3 last-minute predictions for Clash at the Castle: Scotland

Clash at the Castle: Scotland is only hours away. The highly-anticipated premium live event will have major implications for WWE's biggest summer storylines.

Hometown hero, Drew McIntyre, will look to dethrone World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, and have his feel-good moment with his friends and family. Cody Rhodes will battle AJ Styles in an "I Quit" match with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

Bayley will also defend her Women's Championship against Scotland's very own, Piper Niven. A despicable and hungry Chad Gable also receives another opportunity at Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship.

With so much at sake, something has to give in Scotland. On that note, let's delve into three last-minute predictions for Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Trending

#3. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens take on and lose to The Bloodline in a Tag Team Match

Kevin Owens finally got some much-needed back-up on SmackDown as Randy Orton made a surprise return to send The Bloodline into retreat. This was the first time The Viper was seen on WWE television since his loss to Gunther at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event last month.

In a backstage interview, Cathy Kelly interviewed the lovable duo of Orton and KO. The takeaway was that The Viper and The Prizefighter were coming for the "bootleg" Bloodline, and Kelly suggested Clash at the Castle: Scotland as a potential setting.

On paper, Orton and KO vs. The Bloodline sounds like a great idea. Their encounter at Backlash: France was thoroughly enjoyable. But, if another were to take place tonight in Scotland, Solo Sikoa and his new friends would use the numbers game to the advantage for a win.

#2. Otis helps Chad Gable win the Intercontinental Championship only to betray him

Chad Gable makes a strong case for the most despised figure on RAW today, and his treatment of Otis is a major reason for fan disapproval. Gable blames his former tag team partner for costing him the Intercontinental Championship at The King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

Otis, in a desperate attempt to redeem himself, could interfere in the championship bout and help his master, Gable, finally win the coveted title. However, The Number One Guy could then snap and unleash his fury on the new champion at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

WWE previously dropped the ball with an Otis singles run in 2020. This time around, fans have genuinely developed an interest in the former Money in the Bank winner. Thus, another singles run could be interesting.

#1. CM Punk sticks it again to Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle: Scotland

CM Punk, currently on the sidelines with an injury, was recently spotted in Scotland, which could only mean one thing. The Straight-Edge Superstar is coming to ruin Drew McIntyre's moment again, two months after he cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The former AEW star promised to make McIntyre's life a living hell and the Punk-McIntyre saga is expected to be a focal point on RAW in the coming months. Ruining The Scottish Warrior's moment in his hometown would fuel their rivalry to even greater heights.

WWE should be careful since McIntyre will be a babyface at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, with the entire Scottish crowd screaming for him. Thus, Punk, the evident babyface, must not come across as the heel booed out of Scotland.