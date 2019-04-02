3 last-minute WrestleMania 35 changes that could be made on SmackDown (April 2, 2019)

With the final instalment of WWE Raw before WrestleMania 35 officially in the books, we now must look ahead to the blue brand's final show before WWE heads to MetLife Stadium this coming Sunday night.

On Monday's Raw, we saw Stephanie McMahon make an announcement regarding the red brand's Women's Title match, which will close out Sunday's show, with the announcement being that the Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair triple threat main event will be a "winner take all" match.

By now, the WrestleMania card is pretty much set in stone, however, there could be a few changes that get made to the announced matches. As of right now, there are only four matches featuring only SmackDown Live superstars, so there aren't a ton of matches to work with when it comes to the blue brand.

There are a few of SD Live's finest who haven't been added to the Mania card, so it's probably pretty safe to assume that the remaining big names who don't have a match will be added to the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, starting with this man!

#3 Kevin Owens Gets Added To Andre Battle Royal

As of this writing, Kevin Owens, who just recently returned to television, hasn't officially been added to the WrestleMania 35 card. But that'll likely change during the go-home edition of SmackDown Live.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan for Owens at Mania 35 called for him to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, but as we know by now, the match was changed to Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston.

The only match that Owens could possibly be added to at this point is the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which aside from a few names, is severely lacking star power. On top of that, it'd probably be a good idea to have the ex-Universal Champion win the thing.

