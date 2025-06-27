3 legendary commentators WWE could bring back to replace Pat McAfee on RAW

WWE has a lot of excellent commentators. Michael Cole is a legend. Other play-by-play analysts include Joe Tessitore, Blake Howard, and Vic Joseph.

Ad

The promotion also has several color commentators. Byron Saxton and Corey Graves pull off both roles, while Booker T, Robert Stone, and Wade Barrett do color commentary exclusively. Pat McAfee is perhaps the company's best-known color commentator.

Unfortunately, Pat hasn't been on commentary in a while. He has missed several weeks of work. Addressing his absence from RAW on Netflix, McAfee noted that he is exhausted juggling his jobs and that World Wrestling Entertainment has been giving him time off. Some believe that the writing is on the wall and that Pat McAfee will soon be gone from the commentary booth permanently.

Ad

Trending

If that's the case, the promotion may decide to replace him with a legendary commentator from the past as opposed to somebody already working in the company. This article will take a look at a handful of legends and Hall of Famers who could step up and replace Pat McAfee on RAW each and every week in the future.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Below are three legendary commentators WWE could bring back to replace Pat McAfee on RAW.

Ad

#3. Jerry "The King" Lawler is a WWE Hall of Famer

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jerry "The King" Lawler is one of the most iconic names in the professional wrestling industry, even if WWE fans might not realize what a special wrestler he was. His drawing power in the Memphis wrestling territory can't be overstated. He was a massive star.

Jerry might be best remembered for being a commentator, however, despite his incredible wrestling career. He was one of the voices of WWE throughout the New Generation, Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression Era, PG Era, and beyond. His work with Jim Ross is debatably the best of any commentator in history.

Ad

He also worked a lot with Michael Cole, and the two spent a long time together, and they very likely have a great relationship behind the scenes. They certainly have a great rapport on-screen.

Cole and Lawler reuniting on Monday Night RAW moving forward could be a great dose of nostalgia. Plus, without Vince McMahon meddling with commentary, they could be an even better duo than they were before.

#2. Jesse "The Body" Ventura has been back in the fold through Saturday Night's Main Event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jesse "The Body" Ventura is one of the most influential wrestlers in WWE history. Names such as Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, and Scott Steiner were all heavily influenced by the wrestling legend.

As a commentator, The Body found a lot of chemistry with various partners. Fans might best remember his work with Gorilla Monsoon or Vince McMahon. He had an excellent rapport with both men.

Despite a rocky past with WWE, Jesse Ventura is working with the promotion again. He is providing guest hosting and commentary for Saturday Night's Main Event shows and has worked with Joe Tessitore and Michael Cole.

Ad

Since he's already working with the company, it would make sense for Jesse to slide in as a commentator on RAW. It isn't clear how long Pat will be gone, and Ventura is unlikely to be a permanent solution, but he could be extremely fun in a short run.

#1. JBL has been open regarding a desire to return to the booth

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Bradshaw Layfield is a wrestling legend. In 2004, he won the WWE Championship, but he accomplished a lot beyond that. For example, he held the Intercontinental Championship and even tag team gold.

As a commentator, JBL is best known for being a loud and obnoxious heel. He worked well with various partners, but his most iconic pairing was with Michael Cole. The two had excellent chemistry, and that was clear when they worked together on the SmackDown brand.

Ad

During an interview on the Something To Wrestle podcast, JBL made it clear that he'd be open to returning, although he feels the current crop of commentators WWE has are better than he is.

With that being said, if Pat McAfee won't be around, JBL would be perfect to step in. He and Cole have had great chemistry together in the past, so if they can get the magic back, it would only serve to benefit the product.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!