"I will not be commentating" - Pat McAfee finally breaks silence on sudden WWE absence 

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jun 25, 2025 02:17 GMT
Pat McAfee (Image Credits: wwe.com)

It's no secret that WWE's grueling schedule can take a physical and mental toll on wrestlers sometimes. Pat McAfee is no different, as his sudden absence from the weekly programming has raised concerns about his status.

He has now finally addressed why he hasn't been fulfilling his duties on Monday Night RAW lately.

McAfee has not been seen since the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. In his absence, Wade Barrett and Corey Graves have stepped up to join Michael Cole in the commentary booth.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter revealed that he has been on hiatus and won't be commentating for a while. The 38-year-old superstar said he was feeling "pretty exhausted," which forced him to take some time off.

He also thanked WWE for their continued support.

"I will not be commentating. Continuing to just like kinda catch up on life as a whole. You know, Post-Money in the Bank, Pre-Night of Champions. Feels like a good time. I was getting pretty exhausted there. So, shoutout to everybody in WWE looking out for me, too. Very very thankful." (3:07:16 to 3:07:34)
You can check out the full show below:

There's no word on when Pat McAfee will return to resume his duties, but he might miss Night of Champions this weekend if his recent comments are anything to go by.

