3 Legendary Superstars Who Should Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame In 2020.

The Phenom has been the most iconic character in the history of Pro Wrestling.

An induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame stands testimony to the contribution made by a WWE Superstar to the world of Professional Wrestling, and acts as an additional feather in a Wrestlers’ cap.

Over the years, a number of legends, including the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart etc have been inducted into the Hall Of Fame. The ceremony takes place every year on the night before WrestleMania.

The first inductee into the WWE Hall Of Fame was Andre the Giant, and he was inducted into the ‘Hall Of Fame Class’ of 1993. And, over the years, there have been 204 inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In this article, let us look at three legendary Superstars the WWE should induct in the Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

#3.Kane

For over two decades, Kane has been one of the corner stones of the WWE.

For over two decades, Kane has been one of the corner stones of the WWE. Since his sensational debut in 1997( as The Undertaker’s Kayfabe brother), Kane has feuded with some of the biggest names in the industry, including the likes of Triple H, The Undertaker, Stone Cold, Big Show, Shawn Michaels etc.

The ‘Big Red Machine’ is a nine time tag team Champion, a two time Intercontinental Champion,a former World Heavyweight Champion, and is also a two time Slammy award winner.

With him now over 52 years old, and with him also becoming the Mayor of Knox County, his WWE appearances have been reducing. It is high time that the WWE inducts Kane into the Hall Of Fame, and gives him the recognition he deserves.

#2.Triple H

Triple H has been involved in some of the greatest story lines of the WWE

Triple H will go down as one of the most vicious and savage Superstars that the WWE has ever seen. 'The Game’ has been with the WWE for almost a quarter of a century now, and has been involved in some of the greatest story lines of the WWE. He has feuded with some of the biggest names in the industry, including the likes of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Batista, Big Show, The Rock, Stone Cold etc.

The 'Cerebral Assassin’s' accomplishments are illustrious. He is a 14 time World Champion, a two time Tag Team Champion, a two time Royal Rumble winner, the winner of the King of the Ring, and a three time Slammy Award winner.

He has done everything that there to be done in the business, and deserves to be inducted into the ‘Hall Of Fame’ class of 2020.

