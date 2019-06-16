3 Legendary Undertaker matches that turned out to be huge disappointments

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.02K // 16 Jun 2019, 09:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker vs Goldberg match will go down as the worst of The Undertaker's career.

Without a shadow of a doubt, The Undertaker is one of the greatest Superstars of all time. In an unprecedented career spanning almost three decades, he has feuded with some of the biggest names in the industry, including the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Batista, Kane, Big Show, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns.

The aura that The Undertaker managed to create, his ability to morph and change with time and the way he protected his character, make him an icon.

‘The Phenom’ has given WWE fans memories that will last a lifetime. The 'Streak Vs Career' match at WrestleMania 26 between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, where the two Superstars took the fans on an emotional roller coaster ride, his brutal Hell In A Cell encounter with Triple H at WrestleMania 28, where the two men pushed each other to the limits of endurance, and his bloody bout against Brock Lesnar at Hell In A Cell in 2015, will be etched in the minds of WWE fans forever.

However, in his long and illustrious career, there were occasions ‘The DeadMan’ labored in the ring and delivered lackluster performances. In this article, let us look at three legendary matches of The Undertaker that turned out to be huge disappointments.

#3 John Cena Vs The Undertaker- WrestleMania XXXIV

The Undertaker squashed Cena inside three minutes at WrestleMania 34

This was a match that fans had craved for years. John Cena and The Undertaker had grown into two of the biggest icons of the WWE and the two legends squared off against each other at WrestleMania XXXIV.

Before the match, Cena had called The Undertaker a coward and even stated that if ‘The Phenom' did not show up at WrestleMania, then he would just attend the event as a fan. And, on the 8th of April 2018, Cena arrived and waited in the ring.

Would The Undertaker show up? Would he answer the call?

And then, all of a sudden, the gong struck. And, over 70000 people in the stadium went absolutely berserk. And, through all the smoke came ‘The Phenom’, and entered the ring for the 26th time at WrestleMania. But then, what transpired in the ring left the fans dumbstruck.

In under three minutes, The Undertaker squashed Cena to go 24-2 at ‘The Grandest Stage Of Them All’. It was a very rare occasion when a legendary Superstar of the caliber of John Cena offered almost zero offense during the matchup. The match that fans had waited for years turned out to be a huge disappointment.

1 / 3 NEXT