×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Legendary Undertaker matches that turned out to be huge disappointments 

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.02K   //    16 Jun 2019, 09:24 IST

The Undertaker vs Goldberg match will go down as the worst of The Undertaker's career.
The Undertaker vs Goldberg match will go down as the worst of The Undertaker's career.

Without a shadow of a doubt, The Undertaker is one of the greatest Superstars of all time. In an unprecedented career spanning almost three decades, he has feuded with some of the biggest names in the industry, including the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Batista, Kane, Big Show, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns.

The aura that The Undertaker managed to create, his ability to morph and change with time and the way he protected his character, make him an icon.

‘The Phenom’ has given WWE fans memories that will last a lifetime. The 'Streak Vs Career' match at WrestleMania 26 between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, where the two Superstars took the fans on an emotional roller coaster ride, his brutal Hell In A Cell encounter with Triple H at WrestleMania 28, where the two men pushed each other to the limits of endurance, and his bloody bout against Brock Lesnar at Hell In A Cell in 2015, will be etched in the minds of WWE fans forever.

However, in his long and illustrious career, there were occasions ‘The DeadMan’ labored in the ring and delivered lackluster performances. In this article, let us look at three legendary matches of The Undertaker that turned out to be huge disappointments.

#3 John Cena Vs The Undertaker- WrestleMania XXXIV

The Undertaker squashed Cena inside three minutes at WrestleMania 34
The Undertaker squashed Cena inside three minutes at WrestleMania 34

This was a match that fans had craved for years. John Cena and The Undertaker had grown into two of the biggest icons of the WWE and the two legends squared off against each other at WrestleMania XXXIV.

Before the match, Cena had called The Undertaker a coward and even stated that if ‘The Phenom' did not show up at WrestleMania, then he would just attend the event as a fan. And, on the 8th of April 2018, Cena arrived and waited in the ring.

Would The Undertaker show up? Would he answer the call?

And then, all of a sudden, the gong struck. And, over 70000 people in the stadium went absolutely berserk. And, through all the smoke came ‘The Phenom’, and entered the ring for the 26th time at WrestleMania. But then, what transpired in the ring left the fans dumbstruck.

In under three minutes, The Undertaker squashed Cena to go 24-2 at ‘The Grandest Stage Of Them All’. It was a very rare occasion when a legendary Superstar of the caliber of John Cena offered almost zero offense during the matchup. The match that fans had waited for years turned out to be a huge disappointment.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 The Undertaker Goldberg Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time
Advertisement
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 huge mistakes that WWE made
RELATED STORY
3 Theories why Goldberg lost to The Undertaker at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
3 Possible reasons why Goldberg is facing Undertaker at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE history: Undertaker says he wants to retire before he gets too old to wrestle
RELATED STORY
5 possible reasons why The Undertaker defeated Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Goldberg Vs The Undertaker should not happen
RELATED STORY
Why the Super Showdown debacle does not mean the end of The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 3 Matches you should not miss
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest Things WWE cleverly told us at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: New details on what happened backstage after The Undertaker vs. Goldberg
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us