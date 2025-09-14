3 Long-running WWE traditions broken by Triple H under TKO

Triple H has been leading WWE lately, and the storylines have been phenomenal. As the Chief Content Officer of the company, the legend has managed to deliver some of the greatest matches and feuds in the history of the industry, and fans have definitely enjoyed his run as the Head of Creative.The Game has been a major name since WWE’s ownership change and has established many new rules and traditions. However, on the way to glory, the Hall of Famer has changed the company and its working ethics a lot.Under Vince McMahon, there were a number of rules and traditions that were considered quite important when planning the shows, but The Game has disregarded and altered some of them. Let’s take a look at a few traditions that were broken by Triple H following the formation of TKO.#3. Acknowledging kayfabeThe entire time Vince was in charge, his main goal was to present wrestling as real. While fans around the world knew this was nothing but a scripted entertainment, Vince McMahon never let any superstar accept that, and neither did the legend himself ever let that get to the public.However, Triple H has completely changed the landscape of kayfabe. He has acknowledged that fans already know the truth and has accepted the same. Rather than trying to prove that wrestling is real, the King of Kings is now cashing in on the opportunity and giving fans a look behind the scenes with shows like WWE: Unreal, which has become a major business in itself.#2. Post-Christmas WWE live eventsOne of the biggest gifts WWE has given to fans around the Holiday season is a series of live events after Christmas, to celebrate with fans around the world. Vince McMahon wanted fans to enjoy the holidays with the stars and made sure that a few live events were featured during the Holiday season.However, Triple H has broken the tradition. The Game wants superstars to celebrate with their families and use the well-deserved holiday season to get themselves afresh. This has led to rumors that WWE is not planning to hold the live event on December 26 this year. If true, it would be the first time in 15 years that the show would not take place.#1. WrestleMania outside the USAWWE has gone international with every show over the past few years. From London to Europe, the company is now trying to cross every boundary and deliver some of the most exciting shows around the world. However, the only show that has never been featured outside the United States is WrestleMania.However, Triple H has now broken that tradition as well. The Game recently announced that The Grandest Stage of Them All will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027, which would mark the first-ever 'Mania outside the United States. This has left the fans excited about how the show will look and feel. Only time will tell what else Triple H has in store for the fans next.