  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • 3 Long-running WWE traditions broken by Triple H under TKO

3 Long-running WWE traditions broken by Triple H under TKO

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Sep 14, 2025 03:17 GMT
Triple H at WrestleMania 40 [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Triple H at WrestleMania 40 [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Triple H has been leading WWE lately, and the storylines have been phenomenal. As the Chief Content Officer of the company, the legend has managed to deliver some of the greatest matches and feuds in the history of the industry, and fans have definitely enjoyed his run as the Head of Creative.

Ad

The Game has been a major name since WWE’s ownership change and has established many new rules and traditions. However, on the way to glory, the Hall of Famer has changed the company and its working ethics a lot.

Under Vince McMahon, there were a number of rules and traditions that were considered quite important when planning the shows, but The Game has disregarded and altered some of them. Let’s take a look at a few traditions that were broken by Triple H following the formation of TKO.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

#3. Acknowledging kayfabe

The entire time Vince was in charge, his main goal was to present wrestling as real. While fans around the world knew this was nothing but a scripted entertainment, Vince McMahon never let any superstar accept that, and neither did the legend himself ever let that get to the public.

However, Triple H has completely changed the landscape of kayfabe. He has acknowledged that fans already know the truth and has accepted the same. Rather than trying to prove that wrestling is real, the King of Kings is now cashing in on the opportunity and giving fans a look behind the scenes with shows like WWE: Unreal, which has become a major business in itself.

Ad

#2. Post-Christmas WWE live events

One of the biggest gifts WWE has given to fans around the Holiday season is a series of live events after Christmas, to celebrate with fans around the world. Vince McMahon wanted fans to enjoy the holidays with the stars and made sure that a few live events were featured during the Holiday season.

However, Triple H has broken the tradition. The Game wants superstars to celebrate with their families and use the well-deserved holiday season to get themselves afresh. This has led to rumors that WWE is not planning to hold the live event on December 26 this year. If true, it would be the first time in 15 years that the show would not take place.

Ad

#1. WrestleMania outside the USA

WWE has gone international with every show over the past few years. From London to Europe, the company is now trying to cross every boundary and deliver some of the most exciting shows around the world. However, the only show that has never been featured outside the United States is WrestleMania.

Ad

However, Triple H has now broken that tradition as well. The Game recently announced that The Grandest Stage of Them All will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027, which would mark the first-ever 'Mania outside the United States. This has left the fans excited about how the show will look and feel.

Only time will tell what else Triple H has in store for the fans next.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications