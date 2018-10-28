×
3 long term feuds WWE should book for WrestleMania 35

Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
665   //    28 Oct 2018, 11:10 IST

WWE WrestleMania 35
WWE WrestleMania 35

WWE WrestleMania 35 will take place at the beautiful MetLife Stadium on April 7 2019. It is WWE's biggest show of the year. They try their best to sign big names for the show and make it as spectacular as possible.

For the last few years, Roman Reigns was the one headlining WrestleMania. But next year this won't be the case. Roman had to unfortunately take an exit from WWE after revealing that he's suffering from leukemia.

WWE will really have to change their plans for the main event of WrestleMania. Moreover, other matches will also need to be a lot better. Many championships will be defended. And WWE fans always love a long-term feud booked right.

In this article, we take a look at 3 long-term feuds WWE should book for WrestleMania 35.

#3 Braun Strowman VS Drew McIntyre

Drew VS Braun will be lit
Drew VS Braun will be lit

So WWE has apparently decided to break the Dogs of War in the last couple of weeks. Drew McIntyre turned on Braun Strowman in what looked like a double-turn for both. Braun is seemingly the face, and Drew the heel. We are at the beginning of this feud right now, and there is a lot WWE could do with it.

As of now, it looks like Drew will attack Strowman either during or after the match at Crown Jewel. One would think that Strowman is going to become the next Universal Champion. So WWE could easily feud these two over the title. Not only that, this could go on for months.

One big advantage of this feud is that it doesn't look unbelievable if Drew beats Braun. They legit look like two guys who could destroy each other. I think if WWE want these two to create history, they could take this rivalry all the way to WrestleMania.

Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Football and WWE geek who loves to write his opinions. If you had a good read, don't forget to Follow!
