3 major CM Punk matches teased on WWE RAW 

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night on Netflix. The show was absolutely stacked and featured four long, hard-fought matches and some major promos and angles to set up upcoming shows.

Ad

There were numerous big names either on the show or highlighted in some way. This includes Goldberg, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight, among others. CM Punk was also a big part of the program.

In fact, not only did The Second Saint appear on the red brand, but multiple major stories and matches were seemingly teased. He had confrontations with various stars, and some became physical while others were simply verbal.

Ad

Trending

This article will take a look at three key matches that were teased for The Straight Edge Superstar on Monday Night RAW. This includes continuing a rivalry with a top star, a dream world title match, and a battle with a fellow master of the microphone.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

#3. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins III feels inevitable, and it could happen at SummerSlam

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins is an extremely decorated and talented WWE star. He has been part of the main roster for over a dozen years now. During that time, he has captured multiple world titles, and he even headlined WrestleMania on a handful of occasions.

On WWE Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins interrupted Gunther, and the two had a heated confrontation. CM Punk ultimately interrupted things, however, and he and The Visionary got into another physical brawl.

Ad

A bout between the two feels inevitable. In fact, it would be the third match of this series. Their first match took place back in January, and CM Punk won that contest. Rollins and Punk then had a rematch in March, and that time around, The Visionary had his hand raised.

The most likely date for Seth Rollins and CM Punk to hook up one last time is at SummerSlam. The two-night event emanating from MetLife Stadium needs major matches, and one last Punk-Rollins bout could be a huge draw for the show.

Ad

#2. A future World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther was seemingly teased

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther is one of the most dominant champions in WWE history. A stat was regularly passed around several months ago that indicated The Ring General has been a champion for around 80% of his time in WWE. Now, he's World Heavyweight Champion again.

The Ring General and CM Punk had a surprising altercation on RAW. After Punk made Seth Rollins retreat, Gunther bumped shoulders and attempted to grab The Voice Of The Voiceless. Punk then shocked everybody by shoving the World Heavyweight Champion, who fell to the mat in disbelief.

Ad

Punk and Gunther are completely new to each other in terms of broadcasted bouts. While they have competed one-on-one at various live events, the two talented stars have yet to have a proper match on television or at a premium live event.

This bout could take place sometime following SummerSlam. For example, if Punk defeats Rollins at SummerSlam and Gunther retains his title against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event and once again at The Biggest Party Of The Summer, perhaps Punk-Gunther I could happen at Clash in Paris. Regardless, it doesn't appear to be too far off.

Ad

#1. LA Knight and CM Punk had an argument on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Knight is a very popular star who is technically signed to Friday Night SmackDown, but has also been appearing on Monday Night RAW. He is a two-time WWE United States Champion.

The Megastar showed up while Seth was fleeing from CM Punk on RAW. He proceeded to fight with The Visionary through the crowd and into the concourse area before Rollins ran away from him as well.

This then led to Knight and Punk having an argument backstage. Truthfully, it was their egos getting the best of them, as both of them wanted to get their hands on Rollins first. It seems inevitable that the two will clash sooner or later.

As for when this match could happen, this is probably the most distant bout of the three. Their tension could just be a teaser for the future, but they could also end up clashing at a premium live event in the fall. Maybe Crown Jewel in October or Survivor Series WarGames in November would make sense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action