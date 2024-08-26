3 major WWE stars to miss the final RAW before Bash in Berlin? Exploring the situation

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be the go-home edition of the Red brand for Bash in Berlin 2024. Fans can expect some major developments on RAW tonight. However, three major stars of the red brand could likely miss the final show before Bash in Berlin, which might surprise fans.

These stars include Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, and Ludwig Kaiser. The reason behind their potential absence is tied to recent house shows in Europe, where all three are currently involved. Just yesterday, Gunther clashed with Ilja Dragunov in Rotterdam, Netherlands, where the Imperium Leader retained his title.

Given this, it seems unlikely that they will appear in tonight's edition of the red brand, which is set to take place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. This is why many believe these three stars could be absent from the final show of Monday Nights before Bash in Berlin 2024.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Currently, Ludwig Kaiser and the Ilja are not part of the card of Bash in Berlin 2024. On the other hand, the Ring General is your World Heavyweight Champion and is set to defend his title against Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin.

It will be interesting to see how WWE manages things and what unfolds on the final edition of Monday Night RAW before the upcoming Premium Live Event.

What if Gunther missed RAW tonight?

If the Ring General misses the final edition of the Red brand before Bash in Berlin, WWE will likely have Randy Orton deliver a powerful segment. The Stamford-based promotion would have no choice but to hype the Gunther vs. Orton match, likely by having the Legend Killer cut a promo segment to build anticipation. Here, the veteran could cut a promo asserting that he will dethrone the World Champion at Bash in Berlin 2024.

If the Imperium leader does appear, WWE could seize the opportunity for a physical altercation, but this will be missed if Gunther is unable to attend tonight's show due to the live event schedule.

Expand Tweet

However, it's important to note that WWE is still advertising for the World Heavyweight Champion to appear on tonight's show. So there is still a chance for one final showdown between Gunther and Orton before Bash in Berlin 2024.

It remains to be seen how WWE and Triple H will hype up the final RAW before the Germany PLE, especially the World Heavyweight title scenario, in case the Ring General misses tonight's RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.