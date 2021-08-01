3 major WWE stars who returned just in time for SummerSlam

WWE already has a fair amount of star power on its roster with the likes of Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Seth Rollins, Charlotte and Bianca Belair to name just a few.

However, with the news that WWE were preparing to pull out all of the stops for their SummerSlam show, in order to make it as big as it could possibly get, there was every chance we were going to see some big names return to the company.

And in the last couple of weeks that's exactly what we've seen happen with many of WWE's biggest ever stars returning to the company to set up matches for SummerSlam.

Here are three of the major stars that have returned to the company just in time for SummerSlam.

#3. Sasha Banks returned on SmackDown Live

Bayley getting injured in the build-up to Money in the Bank left Bianca Belair without a credible opponent on SmackDown, especially as she quite easily steamrolled through Carmella on multiple occasions.

That's why it's great that Sasha Banks returned on this week's SmackDown Live and set up a WrestleMania rematch for SummerSlam by first saving Bianca Belair from an attack and then immediately betraying her by attacking her.

Banks and Belair stole the show at WrestleMania and a rematch between the two stars is probably the biggest match you could do for the SmackDown Women's Title on the SummerSlam card. It's great that Banks is back to make it happen.

#2. John Cena returned to WWE at Money in the Bank

John Cena Returns At WWE Money In The Bank, Doesn't Acknowledge Roman Reigns As His Tribal Chief https://t.co/zxnlV2ua8E — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 19, 2021

John Cena is arguably the biggest WWE star of the last decade and his return was teased a while prior to Money in the Bank. Despite that, the crowd still became unglued when The Champ's music hit and the film star made his return.

It had been rumored that Cena was going to be Roman Reigns' opponent for SummerSlam and that was proven to be true when Cena confronted Reigns at the end of MITB.

The match was made official on this week's SmackDown when Cena crashed a contract signing that was meant to be between Reigns and Finn Balor and signed the contract instead.

The way we got there may have made no sense, but Cena returning just in time for SummerSlam with a huge match against Roman Reigns is a sensible decision.

#1. Goldberg returned on Monday Night RAW

Goldberg will be at #WWERaw on Monday night. 👀https://t.co/Dmj9C3BV0k — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 31, 2021

Many were disappointed with Goldberg thanks to the fact that he had already beaten two well-liked champions in Kevin Owens and The Fiend Bray Wyatt during his sporadic WWE appearances, and because they were hoping for Brock Lesnar.

But Goldberg is still an attraction for WWE, who many people like from his record-breaking unbeaten streak days. Seeing him return to take on a dominant WWE Champion in Bobby Lashley certainly still has its appeal.

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley seem set to have a titanic clash at SummerSlam over the WWE Title. Like it or not, Goldberg's return was just in time as Lashley was starting to run out of credible opponents.

