3 Makeshift WWE tag teams that were a hit and 3 that flopped

Many believe tag team wrestling has never received the respect in WWE that it deserves. That might have some merit, depending on the viewer's perspective, but that hasn't stopped the Stamford-based promotion from producing some of the most entertaining tag teams in history.

While some teams are brought up together, there are cases where two singles stars are randomly paired as a tag team, like AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, who won the World Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day on this week's WWE RAW.

However, random pairings always come with a risk, as the chemistry between the stars can be hit or miss. In this listicle, we will look at three makeshift WWE tag teams that were a hit, and three that flopped:

#3. Hit: AJ Styles and Omos

The Phenomenal One's alliance with Dragon Lee isn't the veteran's first time being in a makeshift tag team. In October 2020, Styles announced Omos as his bodyguard. The Nigerian Giant, who was in the initial stage of his career, had the opportunity to learn from a veteran like AJ Styles.

Omos made his televised in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, teaming with The Phenomenal One to defeat The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championship. The pairing was not meant to last long, but it accomplished what it intended to: establish The Nigerian Giant as a credible competitor.

#3. Flop: Andrade and Rey Fenix

The dynamic pairing of Andrade and Rey Fenix took the SmackDown tag team division by storm earlier this year. Both of them were struggling to find their footing as singles competitors, but as a tag team, they seemed promising.

However, the team couldn't reach its full potential due to Andrade's departure from WWE. Had he stayed, this team had the potential to be placed in the 'Hits' section.

#2. Hit: RK-Bro

The unlikely duo of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton formed one of the most entertaining and successful tag teams dubbed 'RK-Bro.' The Viper, who was initially uninterested in teaming with The Bro, eventually embraced the idea, as they went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championship twice.

RK-Bro was loved by the audience, as the ever-serious Randy Orton and carefree Matt Riddle introduced a fresh dynamic to the tag team division.

#2. Flop: Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. failed to make a mark in WWE

The unique dynamic and the stark contrast in characters are usually what make a makeshift tag team entertaining. However, that wasn't the case with Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

The Women's tag team division has mostly been an afterthought in WWE. While the brief pairing of Ripley and Nikki held the Women's Tag Titles for over two months, it failed to captivate fans. The team was disbanded after less than six months together, when Nikki attacked Mami on the January 10, 2022, episode of RAW.

#1. Hit: The Rock 'n' Sock Connection

While they were bitter rivals at one point, The Rock and Mankind put their differences aside to form one of the most entertaining tag teams of the Attitude Era: The Rock 'n' Sock Connection. The duo won the World Tag Team Championship thrice during their time as a team.

Moreover, The Rock 'n' Sock Connection was also responsible for RAW is WAR achieving its highest rating on September 27, 1999, when Mankind hosted a "This Is Your Life" segment for The Great One.

#1. Flop: A-Town Down Under

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller teaming together made sense. Two brash, (over) confident up-and-comers looking down on everyone else while trying to take over WWE. A-Town Down Under won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship (later renamed 'WWE Tag Team Championship') on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

However, despite showing potential initially, Waller and Theory soon became just another tag team in the division. The creative team kept teasing their split for a long time, but could not execute it, as Theory was sidelined due to an injury, while the Australian joined The New Day.

