3 Massive returns that could happen at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

We are just a few days away from WWE's next Premium Live Event, as WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 will take place on June 5th live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

As of the writing of this article, a total of six matches have been announced for the show. Truth be told, the card lacks a lot of star power with several top names not scheduled for it. To make up for this, the company might plan to bring back several major names to shake things up.

Here are three massive returns that could happen at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 this weekend. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these you would like to see the most.

#3 Bayley returns and challenges Bianca Belair

Ted @TedBayRose Hell In A Cell is a key PPV in Bayley's story.



• HIAC 2019: Hugger's last appearance



• HIAC 2020: the match with Sasha who ended her historic reign of 380



• HIAC 2021: Bayley's last match on PPV before the injury



Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has been out of action for nearly a year now due to an injury. Fans have been waiting for a long time to see her return, and that may happen this weekend at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to defend her title in a triple-threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka. Betting Odds have suggested that Belair is the favorite to win this match and retain her title. But what if after her successful title defense, Bayley makes her grand return and takes her out, setting up a title match for WWE Money in the Bank 2022?

Remember, it was last year at Money in the Bank where Bayley was originally planned to challenge the then-SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair for her title. Unfortunately, she suffered an injury before the show and the match didn't happen. The two surely have unfinished business, and what better platform for Bayley to get her title shot than the very same show that she missed out on.

#2 John Cena returns to thank the WWE Universe

16-time world champion John Cena might show up at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. The Leader of Cenation is set to celebrate his 20th anniversary since his debut for the company and to honor him, WWE has even announced June to be Cena month.

We might see him return at the premium live event to reflect upon his journey in the company and thank the WWE Universe for all the support. This appearance could also be used to tease his next feud against a current star. Someone like the current United States Champion Theory could be a good pick for that.

John Cena last wrestled at last year's SummerSlam where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Cena has since been away from the world of pro-wrestling but he recently stated that he'll be back soon.

#1 Bray Wyatt returns at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

Quay (Aka Glenn) Stewart 🙏🏼 @StewartQuay Listen......

It probably won't happen.

But what Bray Wyatt returned to WWE?

I mean HIAC is only 5 days away so it's Possible?

Anyway Bray Wyatt is teasing his return to Wrestling so it won't surprise me if he returns at HELL IN A CELL this Sunday. Listen......It probably won't happen.But what Bray Wyatt returned to WWE?I mean HIAC is only 5 days away so it's Possible?Anyway Bray Wyatt is teasing his return to Wrestling so it won't surprise me if he returns at HELL IN A CELL this Sunday. https://t.co/x6FnwCSo7N

Arguably the biggest and most shocking return that could happen at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 is that of Bray Wyatt. The former two-time Universal Champion was released by WWE last year, much to the surprise and dismay of fans.

Wyatt has been away from the industry and has been pretty quiet about everything. Several reports have emerged of him potentially appearing on AEW, but that hasn't happened yet.

He recently shared a bunch of tweets, hinting that he's ready to return and show the world who he is. The Fiend was a highly popular character and him returning at WWE Hell in a Cell would be a massive moment that'd take the internet by storm.

