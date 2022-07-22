3 matches that should be added to WWE SummerSlam

The 2022 edition of WWE SummerSlam will take place on July 30. The match card is shaping up nicely at the time of writing, headlined by a massive Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

There are multiple top matches scheduled for WWE SummerSlam. From Liv Morgan defending her newly-won SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey to The Miz locking horns with Logan Paul, there are more than enough matches of interest. However, looking at the schedule and the shows, a couple of deserving superstars aren't on the card.

It is possible that come July 30, said superstars will make it to The Biggest Party of the Summer. Nevertheless, we look at three matches WWE could book for SummerSlam.

#3. On our list of potential matches WWE can book to the SummerSlam 2022 card: The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

WWE doesn't seem like it knows what to do with The New Day. They are currently caught up in a random feud with The Viking Raiders, with Jinder Mahal and Shanky involved in the mix.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are too talented to be left out of SummerSlam. The company could just have them, and the Raiders fight on the show in a quick match.

The two teams are talented enough to make short matches entertaining, so it wouldn't be the worst idea.

#2. Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental Championship match)

Nakamura recently beat Gunther's right-hand man.

This match could very well be booked for SummerSlam after the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Shinsuke Nakamura recently beat Intercontinental Champion Gunther's associate Ludwig Kaiser, which put him in prime position for a championship match down the road.

Kaiser is set to face Nakamura again this Friday. We think he will lose again and suffer the consequences. The only logical step after that is a title match between The Artist and Gunther.

We think it would be an excellent match for the SummerSlam premium live event.

#1. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

The fact that two top-tier talents like AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre are not booked to compete at SummerSlam is baffling. As of late, both superstars have been spinning their wheels, but there's no way they should be missing the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Styles sparred with The Miz for a bit, but the latter will take on Logan Paul on July 30. McIntyre, meanwhile, is still feuding with Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. While we would love to see another match between The Scottish Warrior and The Celtic Warrior, it doesn't seem to be materializing soon.

The Phenomenal One could venture into SmackDown and challenge McIntyre for a duel at SummerSlam. WWE had done this kind of thing in the past when Styles himself faced Finn Balor at TLC 2017. Such a matchup would be a show-stealer that fans would love to see.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far