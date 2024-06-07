3 Matches that can steal the show at WWE Clash at the Castle - Massive rematch, World title match & more

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is the next Premium Live Event of the Stamford-based promotion. It will take place on June 15, 2024, from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. As of writing, the company has only announced three matches for this PLE. However, fans can still expect more matches to be announced in the forthcoming week.

In this article, we will explore three matches that have the potential to steal the show at Clash at the Castle.

#3. Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable could be a jaw-dropping showdown

Expand Tweet

Trending

Chad Gable is once again set to chase the Intercontinental Championship as will face Sami Zayn at the upcoming PLE. With the tremendous in-ring abilities of both Zayn and Gable, there's no doubt that their clash holds the potential to steal the show in Scotland.

Previously, both the stars have delivered exceptional matches separately. The current IC Champion has also garnered commendation from the WWE Universe for his performances against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber last year. His victory over Gunther at WrestleMania XL to capture the IC title was also lauded by fans.

Similarly, The Alpha Academy leader has showcased his prowess on Monday Night RAW with stellar matches, including showdowns against names like Gunther. Thus, it's reasonable to anticipate that when these two collide in a singles bout, fans can expect nothing short of an exhilarating encounter.

#2. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre could steal the show at Clash at the Castle

Expand Tweet

At Clash at the Castle 2024, Damian Priest is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The Judgment Day member won the title at WrestleMania XL by MITB cashing in on McIntyre. This adds an extra intensity to their impending showdown.

With both Damian and Drew bragging about impressive in-ring talent, it's conceivable to anticipate that their clash could steal the show in Glasgow, Scotland. Moreover, with the World Heavyweight Championship at stake, both competitors will undoubtedly be motivated to push themselves to their limits, delivering a stellar match for the WWE Universe to witness.

#1. A potential rematch between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes will surely be thrilling

Expand Tweet

As of writing, WWE has yet to officially assert the rematch between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes for Clash at the Castle 2024. However, the latest developments on Friday Night SmackDown imply a high possibility of The Phenomenal One acquiring another opportunity against The American Nightmare at this Scotland PLE.

If their rematch indeed takes place on June 15, it has the potential to steal the show at Clash at the Castle, especially after earning a five-star rating from critics for their first match at Backlash PLE. So, with the retirement angle now in play, a rematch between Styles and Rhodes promises to deliver a jaw-dropping showdown that fans won't soon forget.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback