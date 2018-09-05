3 Matches for Hell in a Cell after this week's Raw

JT FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 868 // 05 Sep 2018, 12:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Raw Superstars attack The Shield

The Hell in a Cell 2018 is scheduled to return on September 16, 2018, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Once again both the brands Raw and SmackDown Live will be part of the show.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Already seven matches have been added to the card including, two Hell in a Cell matches. There is still one week left before the event, so we can expect the final card by the end of next week.

On this week's Raw, two iconic superstars, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels returned, to confront about the last time ever match between the latter and Triple H at The Super-Show Down, also various other feuds continued, as The Shield was involved in a huge brawl with the new alliance of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Speaking of them, Ziggler and McIntyre became the new Raw tag team champions, Kevin Owens returned once again after saying "I Quit" last week to crash Bobby Lashley and Jinder Mahal's meditation session.

The Authors of Pain were joined by another manager, which was none other than General Manager of 205 Live, Drake Maverick. Whereas, Ronda Rousey resumed her dominance on the Women's Division

So, here's three matches that should be added to the Hell in a Cell card...

#3 Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) vs. The B-Team vs. The Revival vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins (Fatal 4-Way Match for the Raw Tag Team Championships)

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre won the tag titles this week

Now, there were rumours that Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre were going to face Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a tag team match at Hell in a Cell, but this week in a surprising turn of events, Ziggler and McIntyre defeated The B-Team to win the Raw Tag Team Titles.

Originally, the match was advertised to be between The B-Team and The Revival, but just before the match, Ziggler and McIntyre attacked The Revival backstage and took their spot in the match.

Now, both The B-Team and The Revival can ask for a shot at the duo at Hell in a Cell, WWE can also add Rollins and Ambrose into the match since both have nothing to do at the pay-per-view. This will make it a fatal four-way match for the titles.

1 / 3 NEXT