3 Matches for John Cena at SummerSlam 2019

Will John Cena return to the WWE this summer?

John Cena had spent the major part of 2018 outside of WWE working on movies, commercials, and TV Shows. And, the story has been the same in 2019 as well. This year, "The Franchise Player" has made just a handful of appearances in WWE. The last time we saw him was at WrestleMania 35.

However, we still don't know whether John Cena will be back and the extent of his return is still unknown. Also, the question looms around; will he compete at the Biggest Party of the Summer? Whether it's on Raw, Smackdown, SummerSlam, Super ShowDown or any other show, John Cena is going to need someone to work with, and that's where WWE needs to be careful of.

Who are the possible contenders "The Face that runs the Place" could face at Summerslam 2019? Let's throw out some ideas of who could make for a perfect competitor for the Company's Franchise Player.

#3 Drew McIntyre

John Cena can face Drew McIntyre this year

If Vince McMahon is looking for someone worthy enough to have a rivalry with John Cena and get a big stroke out of it, one of the best wrestlers on the list has to be "The Scottish Psychopath".

Most people don't remember but John Cena and Drew McIntyre have faced each other in WWE before. This happened back at Bragging Rights in 2010, where John Cena and David Otunga defeated Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Tag team Championships. That was a total different Drew McIntyre compared to the one we see every week.

Drew McIntyre is one of those Superstars who have a bright future ahead of them. And, Vince McMahon is waiting for the right opportunity to pull the trigger on McIntyre's long due push. So, a match with John Cena could help him to become a much bigger deal.

