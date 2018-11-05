×
3 matches from Survivor Series you must see, and 2 you must miss

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
612   //    05 Nov 2018, 23:07 IST

Enter caption

For over 30 years, the Survivor Series has become one of the WWE's most popular traditions.

Debuting in 1987, the show originally featured only elimination matches, with the first singles match taking place in 1991, where a rookie Undertaker defeated Hulk Hogan to become WWF Champion.

The show has seen a ton of shock moments, from the Montreal Screwjob in 1997, to the inaugural Elimination Chamber in 2002.

The November pay per view has also had it's fair share of memorable debuts, with The Rock, Kurt Angle and The Shield all having their first on-screen debuts as part of the show.

But for all the amazing, historic moments and matches there are, there are just as many moments that the WWE would rather you forget very, very quickly.

Here are 3 matches from Survivor Series that you must see, and 2 that you definitely need to avoid.

#3 Must-see: WWF Champion Bret 'Hitman' Hart Vs. Shawn Michaels (Survivor Series 1997)


Enter caption

One of the most real feuds in wrestling, the bad blood between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart came to a boil in November 1997.

After revealing his plan to leave the WWF, Hart and McMahon agreed for the Canadian to surrender the title on RAW, after beating Shawn Michaels at the pay per view.

Of course, we all know what happened. McMahon would interfere in the match, calling for the bell when Shawn had the sharpshooter on, giving Michaels the win, and betraying one of the WWF's most loyal Superstars.

Outside of the controversy, it's a great match, and definitely, one worth watching, with the iconic moment being the true dawn of the Mr. McMahon character, with the former commentator revealing himself as the true owner of the WWF.

We may never know what really went down because of the match, but if you believe Vince, Bret screwed Bret.

