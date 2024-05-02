3 matches that must be added to the WWE Backlash France card

WWE Backlash France is only days away as the exciting Premium Live Event takes the wrestling world by storm on Saturday. As the first PLE of the "New Era," it will be an important show, potentially with several long-term implications.

As of the time of writing, only a handful of matches have been confirmed for the upcoming PLE. Cody Rhodes will defend his newly-won Undisputed WWE Title against veteran AJ Styles. Damian Priest will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jey Uso.

Elsewhere on the card, WWE Women's Champion Bayley will battle Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat for the title. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will also look to destroy the duo of Randy Orton and Solo Sikoa.

In the Paul-Levesque Era, PLEs tend to have fewer matches, but we feel that Backlash 2024 could add these 3 matches to its card.

#3. Imperium (Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser) vs. The New Day

It has been an interesting few weeks for Imperium. Gunther lost the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL, and then last week, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci lost to The New Day.

In a surprise betrayal, Kaiser launched a brutal assault on his former friend, much to the approval of The Ring General backstage. This week on RAW, the former Intercontinental Champion punished Xavier Woods, earning some much-needed momentum.

Fans can expect Imperium's resurgence to continue at Backlash. Gunther and Kaiser would be fan favorites in France, and Triple H should use the two RAW Superstars wisely if possible.

They are currently in a program with The New Day. Booking a Tag Team match to hand Imperium a convincing win would be an effective way to raise their stock and keep the crowd invested in their new direction.

#2. Carlito vs. Dragon Lee at Backlash France

Last week on SmackDown, Santos Escobar revealed to Rey Mysterio what many WWE fans had already suspected. Carlito, Mysterio's long-time friend, attacked Dragon Lee a few days before WrestleMania XL.

Although Carlito's actions didn't have much of an immediate effect because Andrade replaced Lee, it signaled his disgruntled position with the LWO. The former US Champion needed a fresh change, and this could be his ticket to relevancy.

Lee was drafted to RAW along with Carlito as part of the LWO, so Triple H could arrange for the two to compete at Backlash France. Not only would this add a solid match to the card, but it would further fuel the LWO implosion angle.

#1. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. ''Big" Bronson Reed for the Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental Championship scene is super exciting these days. A fighting champion, Sami Zayn, is willing to take on all-comers, but he has two hungry challengers in the background desperate to take the title away from him.

Chad Gable, initially a friend, turned his back on Zayn owing to his obsession with the IC Title. " Big" Bronson Reed called the champion out for his hypocrisy and inserted himself into the mix.

Gable interrupted Reed vs. Zayn this week, but his interference was met with a Death Valley Driver from the Australian Superstar. Needless to say, there is much animosity between the 3 RAW Superstars.

The storyline and the energy surrounding the IC Title warrant this Triple Threat a spot on the card for Backlash 2024.

