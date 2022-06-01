3 matches that need to be added to WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE's Hell in a Cell premium live event takes place this weekend and the event is shaping up quite nicely.

With six matches on the card so far, a lot of the company's major feuds will feature, but there are still quite a few bouts that need to be added. There are currently only two championships set to be defended.

With big names like The Usos, Ronda Rousey and Gunther all currently without a match on the show, WWE would be wise to find room for them. On that note, here are three matches that WWE needs to add to Hell in a Cell.

#3. Ricochet should defend the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther

I’m hoping that Gunther issues a challenge to Ricochet on Friday and we can add the IC Title to this 🤞 Man this #HIAC card is looking NICEI’m hoping that Gunther issues a challenge to Ricochet on Friday and we can add the IC Title to this 🤞 Man this #HIAC card is looking NICE 🔥✊🏽I’m hoping that Gunther issues a challenge to Ricochet on Friday and we can add the IC Title to this 🤞 https://t.co/eA7wuy8Deu

The Intercontinental Championship hasn't been defended on a WWE premium live event since WrestleMania 37 over 13 months ago. It's time for that to change and the once-prestigious title to be treated with the respect it deserves.

Ricochet's reign has been filled with missed opportunities and he has never truly felt like a strong champion. Gunther's arrival on the main roster presents the perfect chance for him to make the Intercontinental Championship mean something again.

Having the 34-year-old powerhouse win the belt from Ricochet will not only help to establish his place as a major heel on Smackdown, but also elevate the title.

#2. WWE should give Ronda Rousey a match on the show

Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey should defend her title on the show

Ronda Rousey returned to the company in January and instantly became one of the company's biggest stars again. With a mainstream pull the majority of the roster would kill for, the former UFC fighter should be featured on every big show.

Her presence simply makes every card feel a little bit more important. Additionally, having Rousey defend her Smackdown Women's Championship on the show can help keep it relevant in Charlotte Flair's absence.

Smackdown's women's roster is in dire straits right now, but the best way to strengthen the division and create momentum is for more women's matches to be featured at the company's premium live events. Keeping them off the big shows sends the wrong message to fans and talent alike.

Ronda's recent program with Raquel Rodriguez has a lot of promise and, as such, a title match between the two would be a welcome addition to Hell in a Cell.

#1. The Usos should represent The Bloodline in a tag team title match

Despite Roman Reigns' hiatus, The Bloodline is still the most prominent group in all of WWE. The faction has dominated the company for over a year and should continue to do so, regardless of The Tribal Chief's absence.

Having unified the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships against RK-Bro earlier this month, The Usos should really defend their titles at Hell in a Cell. The brothers are huge stars now and their presence would help increase the importance of the show.

Having recently lost a "Championship Contenders" match to Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura, the champions are set to defend the titles against the thrown-together team in the future. But if WWE is wise, they'll make sure it's at Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

