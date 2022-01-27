×
5 Must-watch WWE matches of Ronda Rousey

Rousey had a fair share of great matches during her first run with WWE.
Sid Pullar III (SP3)
ANALYST
Modified Jan 27, 2022 12:35 PM IST
Feature

"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey officially debuted for WWE at Royal Rumble 2018. Widely regarded as one of the most successful MMA athletes ever, Rousey was seen as a ready-made superstar. Hence, the promotion propelled her straight to the top.

The UFC Hall of Famer made a high-profile in-ring debut at WrestleMania and received a RAW Women's Title shot in her second match. In her next match, she became the champion and held the title for 231 days.

Her rookie year was seen on the same level as all-time great inaugural runs from the likes of Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar.

WWE is “pushing” for a Ronda Rousey return to the ring, per @SeanRossSapp https://t.co/nys8qQSZPS

With a rumored return on the horizon after three years out of action, it seems like The Rowdy One is set to make her presence known on the Road to WrestleMania.

There will be many exceptional contests to come based on her first run but now seems like an ideal time to remember the bangers offered up in this rookie year. In this article, let's take a look at five must-watch Ronda Rousey WWE matches.

5) Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the RAW Women's Championship (WWE Raw 12/24/18)

Interesting Note Regarding Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya On RAW heelbynature.com/2018/12/25/int… https://t.co/AzlrgraK2R

The friendship between Ronda Rousey and Natalya had been established since before her debut. The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion worked with Bret Hart's niece on her in-ring work before she arrived in WWE.

During Ronda's RAW Women's Championship reign, she met her fair share of formidable challengers, but Natalya presented a unique obstacle. She knew Rousey better than anyone and her experience added to her advantage.

Rousey fought valiantly and found a way to pull out a victory. Despite the predictable outcome, the bout kept a high intensity and was paced extremely well. This was a litmus test passed for the Rowdy One.

