3 matches that could open Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just a couple of days away. Late in the run-up to the Show of Shows, a whole lot has been revealed about the two-night extravaganza. The majestic stage reveal has fans buzzing, for one. Both nights' lineups are set, with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes set to close the weekend.

A few things are also still unknown, including the answer to the hotly-debated question: Who will main event WrestleMania Saturday?

While Night One's opener is set and the main event is not yet disclosed, Night Two has an inverse problem. With John Cena and Austin Theory set to go out first on WrestleMania Saturday, who in the Sunday lineup will that huge honor and responsibility be bestowed upon?

Here are three matches that could open Night Two of WrestleMania 39.

#3. Brock Lesnar could open the show with Omos

Brock Lesnar is a once-in-a-lifetime WWE Superstar. The Beast Incarnate is an attraction on every show he's featured in, which is why he's usually in the main event. The few times he's not headlining, The Beast takes up a prominent and obvious spot on the card.

The last time Lesnar featured at WrestleMania outside the main event, he opened the 35th edition against Seth Rollins. Paul Heyman famously said (in character) "If Brock Lesnar doesn't go on last, he goes on first."

Not only did it fit The Beast's persona, but it also started the event off with a bang. WWE could repeat the formula on Sunday, delivering a short but impactful slugfest for the other, more technical matches to follow.

#2. The RAW Women's championship match could make history

Will the RAW Women's championship match welcome us to night 2 of WrestleMania 39?

Going into Night Two, eight of the last nine 'Mania opening matches have been title bouts.

WWE has often kicked off the show with championship bouts to energize the crowd for the rest of the night. These matches have often stolen the show, challenging the rest of the card to up their game.

There is arguably no match on Sunday with a more potent mix of star power, championship pedigree, and show-stealing potential than Asuka vs. Bianca Belair.

Two of the very best in the world, The Empress and EST of WWE, would definitely bring the crowd to their feet with an instant classic. They would be a great choice to kick off the night and set the pace for WrestleMania Sunday.

This would be a great way to put a spotlight on the women's division, especially if Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair doesn't headline Night One. It would also be history-making, with Belair becoming the first woman to open AND main event 'Mania and Asuka becoming the only woman to open the show twice.

#1. Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus could be chosen to set the pace for WrestleMania 39 Night 2

Speaking of championships with a history of opening WrestleMania, the Intercontinental title has had its fair share of entries on the list.

From William Regal's sizzling bouts with Chris Jericho and RVD to Shawn Michaels vs. Tatanka, the Intercontinental championship has memorably opened the show many times. Who can forget the epic ladder matches from Mania 31 and 32?

This year's Intercontinental title match, on paper at least, promises to be as good as, if not better than, the classics of yesteryear. Beginning the night with the brutal war between Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Gunther would be a great way to continue showcasing the title and make it feel important again.

It just feels like the right move, especially with the other mid-card championship opening the previous night.

