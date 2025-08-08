3 Matches Roman Reigns can have at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns made his in-ring return at SummerSlam 2025. He defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed alongside his right-hand man, Jey Uso, at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, following this, the OTC was crushed by the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, as well as Breakker and Reed on this week’s episode of RAW.

Interestingly, considering Reigns' upcoming schedule, he is likely to be at Clash in Paris on August 31. Here are three possible matches that fans can see The Tribal Chief compete in after the recent events he's gone through.

#3. Roman Reigns needs to put his parody down

PAUL HEYMAN STILL CALLING BRONSON REED TRIBAL THIEF 😭 #WWERaw

The RAW episode before WWE SummerSlam saw Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed destroy Roman Reigns and Jey Uso after the night’s main event. The OTC had come out to rescue his cousin Jey Uso from Seth Rollins’ henchmen but got caught in the web himself.

After Breakker and Reed demolished the OG Bloodline members, The Auszilla stole Reigns’ Jordan sneakers. Since then, he has been parading with the shoes, wearing them like a garland, and calling them the Shoe-La-Fala. He is also referring to himself as The Tribal Thief.

This is a pure parody of the OTC’s Tribal Chief character, who wears the Ula Fala. Additionally, the former NXT North American Champion even stole Reigns’ sneakers again on this week’s episode of RAW. Therefore, The Head of the Table might go on to face Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris and take back his shoes.

#2. Roman Reigns could compete for the World Heavyweight Championship in a multi-star match

Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns vs CM Punk vs LA Knight Clash In Paris? 👀

Seth Rollins hit Roman Reigns with a chair to the back at WrestleMania 41 to get to the position where he is now: The World Heavyweight Champion. He also made Paul Heyman betray him at 'Mania, but not before putting on a fake act of loyalty where the Hall of Famer lowblowed CM Punk.

To get back at The Visionary, the OTC could challenge him for the world title. However, it would be difficult to secure a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship with CM Punk and LA Knight in the picture. The Second City Saint won the title after a tough match against Gunther at SummerSlam.

On the other hand, The Megastar defeated Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, ahead of his Money in the Bank contract cash-in at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Thus, there is a chance that The Architect might end up defending his title in a Fatal Four-Way match against Reigns, Knight, and Punk.

#1. Roman Reigns could face The Vision

This week, WWE trademarked "The Vision"

As long as Seth Rollins has his henchmen around, Roman Reigns can never beat his former Shield brother. This was a lesson the OTC learned for the millionth time on this week’s episode of RAW. Thus, Reigns could face Rollins’ faction, The Vision, at Clash in Paris.

Considering that no new members will be added to The Visionary’s crew, Reigns could team up with The Usos for a six-man tag match. The Tribal Chief might also ally with other enemies of the World Heavyweight Champion, like CM Punk and LA Knight. Consequently, The Head of the Table has two different teams to deal with Seth Rollins and his lackeys. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Tribal Chief.

