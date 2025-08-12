3 Matches Roman Reigns could have at WWE Clash in Paris

Roman Reigns is officially advertised for the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event, Clash in Paris, later this month. After recent developments, fans and pundits speculated that the OTC may finally get a match against Seth Rollins. However, on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rollins was booked in a different bout for the show in France.

RAW general manager Adam Pearce announced a Fatal Four-Way Match for Clash in Paris, where The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.

Triple H @TripleH 3 weeks until #WWEClash in Paris…are you ready? 🇫🇷

Now, many wonder who the OTC will face on August 31. This listicle will look at three potential opponents for Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris.

#3. A singles match against a former WWE NXT North American Champion

The Undisputed Tribal Chief is nowhere close to being done with The Vision and is seeking revenge against the stable heading into France.

Bronson Reed has been trolling and being disrespectful to Roman Reigns for a while now. The Australian star attacked the OTC and stole his shoes twice. He is even disrespecting Reigns' family culture, calling a pair of shoes "Shoelafala" and referring to himself as the "Tribal Thief."

Reigns might challenge Reed to a singles bout at the Clash in Paris to teach him a lesson for disrespecting his heritage.

#2. War of Spears against a rising star

Many see Bron Breakker as the next big thing in World Wrestling Entertainment. His intense and chaotic style of wrestling makes him a huge threat inside the ring.

There were rumors about Breakker facing Reigns at WWE SummerSlam in a singles match when Rollins was out with a kayfabe injury. However, they locked horns in a tag match. The much-awaited one-on-one bout could finally come to fruition, and the OTC might face Breakker in a Spear vs. Spear contest on August 31.

#1. Reigns could use his influence to get a title match

The World Heavyweight Championship bout for Clash in Paris was officially announced on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. It will feature Punk, Rollins, Knight, and Uso.

Roman Reigns is advertised to appear on the August 18 edition of the red show, where he could force a big change in the World Heavyweight Title match by using his influence. As a legendary former WWE Champion, he could insert himself in the bout, turning it into a five-way showdown.

