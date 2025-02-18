3 matches Seth Rollins can have at WrestleMania 41

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Feb 18, 2025 20:43 GMT
Seth Rollins during his entrance on this week
Seth Rollins during his entrance on this week's episode of RAW [Image via wwe.com]

A WrestleMania without Seth Rollins simply wouldn't feel right. If anything, Rollins, over the last two years, has established himself as one of the hardest-working superstars on the roster. It would also be safe to say The Visionary was one of the key superstars in making the Bloodline story a hit at WrestleMania 40.

In a way, he sacrificed his own World Heavyweight Championship and sided with Cody Rhodes to help the latter become the Undisputed WWE Champion. Hence, if anyone deserves a place to compete at WrestleMania, it has to be Seth Rollins. In this article, we will take a look at three superstars Rollins could face at this year's Show of Shows.

#3. Seth Rollins could face Roman Reigns

As of now, WWE is not building anything that leads to a match between Rollins and Reigns. However, what happened at the 2025 Royal Rumble could be the perfect place to begin. After these two superstars were eliminated by CM Punk, they began brawling outside the ring.

Rollins was responsible for landing a brutal beating on The Tribal Chief. Hence, WWE could continue a storyline from Royal Rumble and build it into a match between the two at WrestleMania 41. Due to the history between Rollins and Reigns, a match between them always seems exciting.

#2. Roman Reigns vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins

These three superstars were closely tied at the 2025 Royal Rumble. As mentioned above, Punk was the one who eliminated Rollins and Reigns from the Rumble match. And for those unaware, Punk and Rollins already share a lot of heat.

Therefore, a triple-threat match is a direction WWE could explore. If Punk and Rollins lose the Elimination Chamber match, it would mean they won't have the chance to compete for a World Championship at WrestleMania. In such a scenario, a triple-threat match would be the right booking.

#1. Cody Rhodes

If you ask Seth Rollins whom he wants to face at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes would most likely be his No. 1 choice. After all, The American Nightmare has the Undisputed WWE Championship. Also, logically speaking, Rollins has a good chance of facing Rhodes.

If Rollins can win the Elimination Chamber match next month, he will earn the right to face Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. This match could be a blockbuster, considering that nearly a year ago, The Visionary was the one who helped Rhodes become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
