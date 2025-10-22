3 Matches of Seth Rollins' WWE career that he wants fans to forget

Seth Rollins has built a legacy as one of the most gifted and consistent performers in the entire WWE. From his days as The Architect of The Shield to becoming “The Visionary,” Rollins has redefined what it means to be a complete superstar and has managed to be dubbed as one of the greatest names to ever step foot in the squared circle.

With countless classics against the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes, Rollins’ name shines with some of the best matches in the history of the company. However, not every match has lived up to his high standards.

Over the years, Rollins has been part of a few matches that fell flat, either due to poor booking, fan backlash, or creative mistakes. Rollins’ career has had a few matches like this, and he would surely want fans to forget about it. Let’s check out a few matches Rollins wants to erase from history.

#3. Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin [Stomping Grounds]

At Stomping Grounds 2019, Seth Rollins defended his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin in what became one of his most forgettable title matches. Despite Rollins’ best efforts, the match suffered from excessive interference from the special guest referee, Lacey Evans, and the story became quite predictable.

While Seth Rollins tried to make the match one that could enhance his reign as the Universal Champion, the battle with Baron Corbin turned out to be a massive taint on Rollins’ run at the top.

#2. Seth Rollins vs The AOP [WWE RAW]

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose claimed a massive RAW Tag Team title victory in October 2019, but a massive twist then left the world stunned. Ambrose turned on his Shield brother and unleashed an attack on him right after the victory.

This led to Rollins defending the titles single-handedly in a handicap match against the Authors of Pain on WWE RAW, and everyone knows how that could have gone. Rollins ended up losing the titles, but most importantly, got dominated, which will forever be a taint on his legacy.

#1. Seth Rollins vs The Fiend [Hell in a Cell]

The Hell in a Cell 2019 main event between Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is widely regarded as one of WWE’s most disastrous finishes in recent memory. The bizarre red lighting, endless stomps, and a referee stoppage inside the Cell left fans furious.

For a structure known for brutality, ending the match in a no-contest was a creative blunder that undermined both Rollins and The Fiend. Further, fans around the world claimed a refund for their tickets on social media, which further proved how big a disaster the decision turned out to be. Rollins, as well as the late great Bray Wyatt, would love for the fans to forget about the battle. Fans will have to wait and see if WWE features any more Rollins matches like this in the future.

