3 Matches Subtly Confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 09, 2025 04:39 GMT
Drew McIntyre attacked Cody Rhodes on SmackDown! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Drew McIntyre attacked Cody Rhodes on SmackDown! (Credits: WWE.Com)

WWE has only three premium live events remaining before the year ends: Clash in Paris, Crown Jewel Perth, and Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.

The Crown Jewel: Perth is one of the major PLEs in store for this year, and fans are highly anticipating the event as it will be the first edition outside the Middle East countries.

WWE has already begun sowing seeds for potential match-ups for the Perth PLE, despite it being one and a half months away. In this Listicle, we will look at three matches that have been subtly confirmed for the Crown Jewel 2025.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena

SummerSlam 2025 saw the Beast Incarnate returning to the Stamford-based promotion and attacking the Last Real Champion after he lost his Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2, planting seeds for their future encounter.

Fans and pundits predicted that the two legends may lock horns at the Clash in Paris 2025 PLE. However, that isn't the case as Cena will face Logan Paul at the event, as announced on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Therefore, it's likely that the Triple H-led creative team is saving the bout for a bigger stage, probably for Crown Jewel: Perth, as it's a bigger box office.

#2. WWE Undisputed Title bout

The latest edition of SmackDown saw John Cena and Cody Rhodes teaming up to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. The bout ended controversially as the former United States Champion connected a low-blow on the Last Real Champion, forcing the referee to call off the match in DQ.

Cena and Paul took their fist-fight backstage. Meanwhile, McIntyre snapped on the American Nightmare, brutally attacking and laying him out on the floor. The two may first collide at the Clash in Paris in 2025.

The rivalry between Rhodes and McIntyre is likely to last longer, and the two may face each other for an extended period. They compete against each other at the Crown Jewel: Perth is inevitable.

#1. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton 2

Queen of the Ring 2025 Jade Cargill failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2025. Tiffany Stratton managed to beat her and extend her dominating run and undefeated status this year.

Interestingly, on tonight's WWE SmackDown, Jade and Tiffany crossed paths once again in a backstage segment where the former AEW star warned Tiffy Time that she won't lose next time, confirming their rivalry is still ongoing.

The Clash in Paris 2025 card already appears stacked with a lot of big bouts. If the two women don't get a spot on the Paris event, they would likely face each other in a rematch at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, with one of them being a heel.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Angana Roy
