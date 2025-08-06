3 Matches teased for WWE Clash of Paris after SummerSlam 2025 and RAW

The first two-night WWE SummerSlam has gone down in the books as one of the greatest editions of the Biggest Party of the Summer. Even the post-SummerSlam RAW was spectacular, and it appears like an entirely new season has kicked off in the Stamford-based promotion.Multiple possibilities have kicked off with these two shows, and now the Stamford-based promotion will begin building its next premium live event, Clash in Paris 2025, later this year.In this listicle, we look at three matches that have been teased on SummerSlam 2025 and Monday Night RAW for the next PLE.#3. Brock Lesnar vs. John CenaAfter two years of absence, The Beast Incarnate returned to WWE following the main event of SummerSlam Sunday, where Cena lost his Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes in a rematch.Lesnar circled the ring before running in, knocking John Cena out for several seconds with his signature F5 and leaving, planting seeds of their final encounter.#2. Seth Rollins' WWE World Title defenseThe Visionary pulled off the &quot;Ruse of the Century&quot; at SummerSlam on Saturday, revealing his injury angle was a work. He then cashed in his Money in the Bank 2025 briefcase on newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, capturing the title in under five minutes.The post-SummerSlam edition of RAW saw LA Knight competing with Seth Rollins in the main event for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match ended controversially as Punk jumped on Rollins, forcing the referee to call a DQ finish.Knight and Punk were seen arguing after the show went off-air. With the events on RAW, it appears WWE might book a Triple Threat title match for Clash in Paris featuring Rollins, Knight, and Punk.#1. Becky Lynch vs. Nikki BellaThe Fearless returned on RAW after SummerSlam 2025 and confronted the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, who retained her title after beating Lyra Valkyria in a brutal no-DQ bout on Sunday.Bella challenged Lynch for her Women's IC Title, and The Man seemingly accepted the offer as she packed a massive punch on Nikki's chin, knocking her down. The two legends may face each other in a title contest at Clash in Paris.