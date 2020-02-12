3 Matches that are bound to happen at WrestleMania 36

Who will The Fiend face at WrestleMania 36?

The road to WrestleMania is already underway. Arguably the most awaited PPV, WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida. As is the case with previous editions, this year's WrestleMania also promises high-quality action and entertainment.

With the added buzz surrounding the Hall of Fame inductees as well, who wouldn't want to be at the Raymond James Stadium come April.

While Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair already sealed their spots in championship matches at WrestleMania 36, others are still fighting their way into the marquee event.

A few storylines are shaping up nicely with two more PPVs before WrestleMania 36. Although a few bouts such as the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal are a certainty, most of the WrestleMania 36 card, along with the personnel, is up in the air.

Over the last past few months, WWE creative has done its bit in moulding the WrestleMania 36 card.

An example of this is how Ricochet gets to fight Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown, the very man who decimated him a couple of weeks earlier, seemingly without any reason. Walking along those lines, here are three matches that should happen at WrestleMania 36.

#1 Shayna Baszler vs Becky Lynch (WWE RAW Women's Championship)

Becky Lynch attacked by Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler's appearance on RAW is no coincidence. The dominos were already in place in the build-up to Survivor Series itself. Becky Lynch, who has held the RAW Women's Championship since WrestleMania 35, is experiencing her best spell in WWE. The Man is untouchable with the likes of Asuka and Charlotte Flair succumbing to her.

However, the only woman that has lived to tell the tale against Becky Lynch is the former NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler. Baszler beat Becky Lynch in a triple threat match, which also included Bayley, in the main event of Survivor Series 2019.

With the storyline adding up nicely with Baszler's antics on RAW, WWE creative, all but confirmed the match between the Baszler and Becky at WrestleMania 36.

There is even the possibility of Ronda Rousey being involved in this feud considering her history with Becky Lynch. The former RAW Women's Champion is also close associates with Shayna Baszler which could even lead to a Four Horsewomen showdown although it looks highly unlikely.

Nevertheless, a Shayna-Becky feud could well be what the doctor ordered for the women's division with Becky Lynch running out of viable contenders.

Although Becky Lynch has enjoyed a successful year or so, Shayna Baszler's exploits in NXT is well documented. If her time in NXT is an indication, Baszler should prove to be a tough opponent for The Man.

