3 matches for The Usos at WWE Clash at the Castle

The Usos are yet to be booked for WWE's upcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle. Having vanquished The Street Profits at SummerSlam, their next challengers are yet to be determined.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have steamrolled the tag team division since they began their reign as tag team champions. The lack of credible challengers at the moment will force WWE to be creative. With Triple H at the helm, The Ones will be eager to see who gets thrown at them next.

On that note, we don our creative hats and try to orchestrate three matches for The Usos at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#3. On our list of potential matches for The Usos at WWE Clash at the Castle: Vs. AJ Styles and Logan Paul

Thanks to AJ Styles, Logan Paul triumphed over The Miz at SummerSlam. The keen-eyed among you will have noticed him hitting the Phenomenal Forearm, which suggests that Styles trained him to beat The A-Lister.

Paul demonstrated his tag team wrestling chops at WrestleMania 38. Teaming up with The Phenomenal One against The Usos could result in a great feud with a quality match given the talent of the stars involved. And given the friendship between the YouTuber and Mr. P1, if they were to knock off the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, it would be a monumental win.

#2. Vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

There's no way WWE should do a premium live event in Europe and not shed the spotlight on some of their best Superstars from NXT UK. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jansen are two of the best wrestlers in the division.

An exhibition match between the two sets of champions would be a great contest to behold. The matchup being a first-time clash would add some much-needed spice to the Clash at the Castle match card. Fans would also get a proper introduction to Briggs and Jansen before their inevitable main roster call-up.

#1. Vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The most recent episode of SmackDown saw The Usos repeatedly take Sami Zayn for granted. We feel it's only a matter of time before he gets booted from The Bloodline and embarks on a rivalry with the twins.

A face turn sounds great, but Zayn will not be able to take on both Jimmy and Jey at the same time. He will need someone by his side, someone he knows like the back of his hand and is an elite competitor.

Enter Kevin Owens. Owens is someone who has history with The Bloodline, having warred with them many times last year. However, he hasn't appeared on the WWE product for a while, meaning his return deserves something big. A face turn and alliance with The Master Strategist would instantly create an incredibly dangerous challenge for The Usos to overcome.

Furthermore, KO joining hands with his best friend to take down the twins would be a major statement of intent from WWE. With the tag team championships on the line, we could finally see Jimmy and Jey suffer one of their biggest defeats in a long time.

