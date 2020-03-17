3 matches to look forward to at WrestleMania 36

WWE has booked a few classic matches for WrestleMania 36.

These matches could very well end up stealing the show at 'Mania.

Can the ‘Phenomenal One’ upset ‘The Phenom’ at WrestleMania this year?

We are just three weeks away from WWE’s biggest event of the year. And WWE has decided to go ahead with WrestleMania 36 despite the coronavirus pandemic. However, the event will not take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as it was planned initially. Instead, the event will take place in WWE's Performance Center in Orlando behind closed doors.

Though WrestleMania will not be the same event without the usual fanfare, it is still the biggest event in the pro wrestling. It is a place where Superstars etch their names forever in wrestling folklore and a place where heroes are born.

It is the place where The Rock defeated his childhood hero, ‘The Immortal’ Hulk Hogan, it is the place where Ric Flair wrestled his final match in the company and walked away with the entire WWE Universe in tears, and it is the place where The Undertaker’s legend was built, courtesy his iconic streak.

This year too, the WWE has booked some classic matches that stand out. In this article, let us look at three matches to look forward to at WrestleMania 36.

#3. John Cena vs The Fiend

The Fiend will look to regain his aura by making the legendary John Cena his latest victim.

John Cena is all set to return at WrestleMania 36. The Leader of the Cenation will take on 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in what promises to be a blockbuster match. The Fiend has already taken out legends like Kane, Jerry Lawler and Kurt Angle in the past year. The Fiend lost the Universal Championship to Goldberg and will look to regain back his aura at the cost of John Cena.

On the other hand, Cena is a man who will never back down from a challenge. He is one of the biggest names of the company and will look to put The Fiend down at WrestleMania 36.

#2. The Undertaker vs AJ Styles

The Undertaker boasts of an illustrious 24-2 record at The Grandest Stage of Them All'.

The rumors of The Undertaker taking on AJ Styles this year at WrestleMania were doing the rounds for months before The Phenom returned at Super ShowDown and delivered a chokeslam to all but confirm the match. Now that the contract has been officially signed, we are all set for the riveting encounter.

WrestleMania is truly The Undertaker’s yard and there is no man who even comes close to The Deadman as far as WrestleMania is concerned. This would be his 27th appearance at 'Mania, a stage where he boasts of an illustrious 24-2 record and has claimed the souls of many legends of the business.

On the other hand, you have AJ Styles, a veteran of the company and a legend in his own right. Styles is a high flier and will look to cement his legacy by defeating The Undertaker in his yard.

Can the Phenomenal One upset The Phenom at WrestleMania this year?

#1. Roman Reigns vs Goldberg

Reigns will look to become the new Universal champion by beating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Goldberg shocked the WWE Universe when he pinned The Fiend to win the Universal title. He walks into WrestleMania 36 as the champion and will defend the title against Roman Reigns. Goldberg is a man who loves to destroy his opponents and is a man who cannot be stopped when he's in the mood.

In his path stands a tough challenge in the form of Roman Reigns. Reigns is one of the biggest attractions of the WWE today and has faced the likes of The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Triple H at The Grandest Stage of Them All. And he will battle it out against the legendary Goldberg to claim the Universal title.

While Goldberg will look to extend his run as the Universal Champion, Reigns will look to end Goldberg’s reign short at 'Mania.

Whose spear will prevail?

What are your thoughts about WrestleMania 36? Sound off in the comments section below...