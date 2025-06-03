3 matches Triple H can add to Money in the Bank 2025

WWE is set to host the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event this weekend from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. It is one of the most exciting times of the year, and fans' excitement is at an all-time high. The card is stacked with four incredible matches so far, leaving room for the addition of yet another bout to the spectacle.

Triple H has a long-standing tradition of following the 'Five-Match' format for almost every premium live event. There is a very high chance that WWE will add the fifth match anytime soon this week. Well, several feuds are currently brewing on the roster, one of which might make its way to the upcoming premium live event.

Let's look at three matches that Triple H can add to Money in the Bank 2025:

#3. Women's Tag Team Championship match

Ever since Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the Women's Tag Team Champions, they have barely defended their gold. This week on RAW, Morgan failed to qualify for the Women's Ladder Match, which took away a major opportunity to feature in the upcoming premium live event.

There is a good chance that Triple H can still put her in Money in the Bank. In a shocking announcement, WWE can add the Women's Tag Team Championship match to the card at the eleventh hour. Liv and Raquel may have to defend their coveted title against IYO SKY and Kairi Sane this weekend in Los Angeles.

Damage CTRL's storyline has revolved around the two superstars lately. IYO SKY attacked Liv Morgan this week on RAW when the latter was trying to interfere in the match between Kairi Sane and Raquel Rodriguez. It seems like WWE has already sown the seeds of what could be a tag team match at MITB.

#2. Damian Priest & Jimmy Uso vs. Jacob Fatu & JC Mateo

Damian Priest is seemingly the next in line to face Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship, which may happen at Night of Champions. However, WWE may pit the two against each other before their blockbuster singles match. Triple H could book a massive tag team match involving The Punisher and The Samoan Werewolf at Money in the Bank.

Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo could team up to face Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso this weekend in Los Angeles. Over the past few weeks, Big Jim has been involved in a storyline with Solo Sikoa and his faction. While Sikoa will focus on his upcoming Men's Ladder Match this Saturday, Priest will likely start a full-fledged program with Fatu.

Hence, with all the superstars in the mix, WWE might decide to put them in the aforementioned tag team match. The Punisher is riding on a red-hot momentum, and featuring him at Money in the Bank would be a perfect way to keep that momentum going.

#1. Sami Zayn & CM Punk vs. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker may happen at Money in the Bank

The biggest storyline on RAW revolves around Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. While Rollins would be competing in the Men's Ladder Match at Money in the Bank, other big names like Punk and Zayn are directionless for the annual extravaganza.

Triple H could decide to book them in a huge tag team match at the upcoming spectacle. Zayn and Punk might compete against Breakker and Reed in a tag team match in Los Angeles. This would be a perfect way to put all the stars in the spotlight and continue the progression in this heated rivalry.

WWE could make this match official on this week's SmackDown or potentially through a post on social media. It remains to be seen which of the abovementioned matches gets added to the Money in the Bank card.

