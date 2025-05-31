Former world champion to face Jacob Fatu for his title at WWE Night of Champions? Exploring the potential

Jacob Fatu has been on a red-hot momentum since winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. His last title defense came at Backlash 2025, and since then, The Samoan Werewolf has been in search of a credible challenger. It looks like the wait is finally over, as a former world champion may face Fatu at Night of Champions this year.

Damian Priest is seemingly the next in line for the United States Championship. This week on SmackDown, the Archer of Infamy delivered a passionate promo where he stated that his feud with Drew McIntyre is in the rear-view mirror. Priest made a bold declaration that he was now going after the United States Championship and put Jacob Fatu on notice.

The two superstars even crossed paths at the ramp, where they had a cold staredown. This seems to be a major indication that Damian Priest would be the next challenger for The Samoan Werewolf. Money in the Bank will be WWE's next premium live event. However, with the spectacle just a week away, there wouldn't be adequate time for the creative team to build this feud.

Therefore, Night of Champions seems to be the place where Priest and Fatu will go head-to-head for the United States Championship. The PLE is set to take place on June 28 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. There is a good possibility that the company would start building this feud on SmackDown right after Money in the Bank.

It remains to be seen how things unfold between Jacob Fatu and Damian Priest in the coming weeks.

Solo Sikoa to cost Jacob Fatu his United States Championship?

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have been at odds for quite some time now. Tensions have been brewing between them for months, but things reached a boiling point this week. Fatu had a great opportunity to win the Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on SmackDown, but he lost due to Sikoa's involvement.

Following the bout, The Samoan Werewolf was blazing with fury backstage as he confronted his stablemate and denied any help from him. Solo Sikoa felt disrespected, and why wouldn't he? It was not the first time he felt humiliated by Jacob Fatu's actions, and the spark of revolt may have started to burn within him.

There is a good possibility that Sikoa could end up costing Fatu the United States Championship at some point down the line. He and JC Mateo could turn their backs on The Samoan Werewolf, leading to a full-fledged revolt. This could lead to the much-awaited feud between the two stablemates.

Whatever is discussed above is currently speculation, and it all depends on how Triple H plans to write the next chapter of this storyline.

