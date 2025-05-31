Jacob Fatu lashes out after Solo Sikoa's costly mistake on WWE SmackDown

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified May 31, 2025 04:55 GMT
Jacob Fatu took on Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on WWE SmackDown. Solo Sikoa's plan backfired tremendously.

During the match, Andrade took down the US Champion with a diving crossbody, and the latter caught Hayes with a right hand off a springboard. Jacob tried to go for a suicide dive, but The Miz caught his leg. The A-Lister got hit with a superkick, and The Samoan Werewolf crushed him against the barricade with a running hip attack.

Carmelo Hayes performed a moonsault on Jacob Fatu and followed it up with a Codebreaker. The latter tried to take out both of his opponents with a running hip attack on the outside, but they escaped, and he crashed into the barricade. Later on, Jacob Fatu hit Carmelo with a Swanton Bomb. Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo came to the ringside, even though the champion made it clear he didn't need their help.

Jimmy Uso attacked JC Mateo, and Carmelo Hayes nailed Fatu with a Codebreaker. Andrade hit The Message and pinned Melo to win the match. The Samoan Werewolf was furious with Solo for interfering in his match. Ultimately, Sikoa and Mateo unintentionally cost their own teammate a big opportunity.

Edited by Israel Lutete
