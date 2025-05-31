  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Damian Priest
  • Damian Priest makes a huge championship announcement on WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest makes a huge championship announcement on WWE SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 31, 2025 02:09 GMT
The star has now made an announcement (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has now made an announcement (Credit: WWE.com)

Damian Priest has now made a huge announcement about what's next for him, and it's a championship. He spoke up on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Ad

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Priest finally ended his feud against Drew McIntyre in a steel cage match. He hit him with the Con-Chair-To and left him lying, with the star needing help to get to the back after the bout was over. Now, though, Priest had more to say about what was next for him on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Damian Priest stated that he had been competing against Drew McIntyre for more than a year, and it was not normal. However, he had put McIntyre out of action by attacking him with the chairs, and it was in the past. He said that while he still didn't like McIntyre, he respected the version of the star he got to face at SNME, as he was a real warrior.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Damian Priest said that he wanted championships, and that was what he had always wanted when he came to SmackDown. He said that he was going to go on the hunt for gold once again, and this time it was going to be against Jacob Fatu. He said that he was going to be coming for the United States Championship and wanted to warn the champion about it.

The star left the ring after this and even met Fatu, who was coming down to the ring for his main event match.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications