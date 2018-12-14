3 Matches Which Could Main Event TLC 2018

The most brutal PPV

WWE's very own Demolition Derby is around the corner, and it has promised us calamity and destruction. The last PPV of the year, WWE TLC, is around the corner, and it is the most brutal one. If WWE books the matches properly, then this PPV has the potential to produce astounding results. This PPV has few matches which are 'The Show of Shows' quality, but it has been demoted to this B-show. The show has some most intriguing matches, and with all those scorching weapons on the ringside, the PPV will be brutal, cruel and lethal.

There are so many matches on the platter that the chances of having a good main event are very high. The main event is the most important part because it concludes the PPV and even if the show is not up to the mark, there are chances that the main event can redeem the PPV from a roast from the reviewers.

It will be interesting to see whether the last PPV of the year will end up with a bang or whimper or a whiff. Here are a few matches which have the potential to feature as the main event of the WWE's very own Demolition Derby.

#3 Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose

Friends turned foes

Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose is going to be one hell of a match. They are friends who have turned foes, and this is an amazing angle. It was very obvious that 'The Lunatic Fringe' will turn heel after his return, but turning him heel in the same episode when Reigns informed the WWE Universe about his second encounter with Leukemia was very harsh. Added to that, he burnt his Shield vest which made the feud even more interesting.

Seth Rollins is one the most credible and reliable wrestlers WWE has right now. 'The Kingslayer' can create chemistry with any given opponent, and there are no doubts that he will do the same this Sunday. Ambrose's heel turn has given him a new persona, and his wrestling style has changed drastically. Gone are the days when he used the 'Lunatic Fringe' gimmick, now he is a power hitter. It is his first PPV match after his heel turn, and the Universe would love to see his changed persona which can make it a good main event.

