3 huge matches WWE could add to SummerSlam 2022 

One of WWE's most prestigious premium live events of the year, SummerSlam is scheduled for July 30, 2022. The event will emanate live from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

While Brock Lesnar will take on Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed Universal Championship, Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at the event. On top of that, Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin, Bobby Lashley vs. Theory for the United States Championship, and The Usos vs. Street Profits for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles are also scheduled for The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

While the promotion has announced a total of five matches for July 30 so far, there's still room for a few more. Expect the creative team to add the same in the coming weeks to complete the match card for the event.

In this piece, we look into three such matches that could be added to the event in the coming days:

#3 The Miz vs. Logan Paul

@mikethemiz #WWERaw @LoganPaul , I am giving you one last opportunity to retract your statement. Take my offer and we will become WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions."

After signing a multi-match deal with WWE a few weeks ago, Logan Paul looks all set to lock horns with The Miz at SummerSlam. While the latter has offered the former to join forces with him once again, Paul has dismissed the idea by reiterating his SummerSlam challenge to The A-Lister.

With the social media star set to feature next week on RAW, WWE could officially book him against The Miz for SummerSlam on the show. It would be interesting to see if WWE decides to spice things up by making it a tag team match between The Miz & Ciampa vs. Logan Paul & AJ Styles, given The A-Lister has an ongoing angle with Styles.

#2 Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

After failing to dethrone Roman Reigns, Riddle has found himself engaged in a feud against the top heel of the red brand, Seth Rollins. While The Visionary was the hot favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, it wasn't meant to be. However, it hasn't hurt his momentum one bit.

On another note, as per recent reports, Seth Rollins is likely to lock horns with Riddle at the biggest event of the summer. Given how the duo have been going back and forth against each other week after week, this was always coming.

While the rivalry between The Visionary and The Original Bro has certainly not been at the level of the Rhodes-Rollins saga, it has managed to deliver for the most part. Expect this to yield a mouth-watering clash if WWE books it for SummerSlam.

#1 Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam

Carmella defeated Bianca Belair via count-out on Monday's RAW, courtesy of Becky Lynch. Given how things unfolded, it looks like a triple threat match between the aforementioned names seems likely for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

As reported earlier, Becky Lynch was in line to challenge Bianca for the title at the biggest event of the summer. However, WWE has added Mella to the scene to protect both the Superstars. The former SmackDown Women's Champion will likely take the pinfall, keeping the doors open on a future Becky vs. Bianca feud.

