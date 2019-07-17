3 matches WWE could be planning for SummerSlam 2019

Shubham Singh

What does August 11 have in store for us?

SummerSlam, one of WWE's 'big four' pay-per-views along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series is scheduled for August 11, 2019. This year's event will be live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Even though the event is still around a month away, speculations and predictions for August 11 have already started making rounds all over the internet. While there have been a few underwhelming feuds going on in WWE in the past month or so (Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin, for instance) I don't see WWE carrying any of them into SummerSlam 2019. Also, with increasing criticism and competition, plus the likes of Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman taking over SmackDown and Raw as the new Executive Directors, expect WWE to put together a blockbuster show for August 11.

Well, WWE has already announced 3 blockbuster matches for the event so far and in this article, we take a look at 3 other huge matches WWE could be planning for SummerSlam.

#3 Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens

It looks very much on the cards

After ripping Shane McMahon in inarguably one of the greatest promos of all time on the previous episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens attacked the former SmackDown Commissioner this week on the Blue Brand.

Thus, one could see WWE beautifully laying down the bread crumbs for an intense feud between the duo leading to a matchup at WWE's biggest event of the summer.

A feud between the Prize Fighter and Shane O'mac is sure to grab a lot of attention if WWE continues to proceed with the same intensity.

On another note, Shane McMahon has been heavily featuring in some of the marquee feuds of the company for the last few months (Owens was bang on point) and thus it would be fitting for him to take the backseat by putting over Kevin Owens in this recent feud.

