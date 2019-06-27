3 matches WWE should book for Extreme Rules 2019

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 573 // 27 Jun 2019, 08:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This is one of the matches that has officially been confirmed for Extreme Rules 2019

Now that WWE Stomping Grounds is in the history books, it's time to move on to the next pay-per-view in the WWE calendar, Extreme Rules. Extreme Rules takes place in less than three weeks on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Extreme Rules is often dubbed as the one night of the year when WWE goes "extreme". Hardcore stipulations are often added to key and high-profile matches on the show. The traditional Extreme Rules match is one that takes place at every event.

The build to Extreme Rules 2019 is already under-way and WWE has already announced a couple of matches on the post-Stomping Grounds edition of Raw. A mixed tag-team match between the real-life couple of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins and the newly-formed duo of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans has been set up. This will be a 'Winner Takes All' match where the victors will win the Universal title and Raw Women's title.

Also announced on this week's Raw was a tag team match that no fan would've imagined in their wildest of dreams. The Undertaker will team up with Roman Reigns to battle the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. This match was scheduled after The Undertaker attacked Shane and Drew on Raw, saving Reigns from another savage beatdown. Matches for the WWE Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship were announced on SmackDown Live.

Multiple matches are expected to be added to the event and most of them will have stipulations added to them. In this article, I will pinpoint 3 matches that should happen at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

#3 AJ Styles vs Ricochet (Last Man Standing match for the United States Championship)

A great show by two of the best

At WWE Stomping Grounds, Ricochet overcame insurmountable odds to defeat Samoa Joe and win the United States title. Fans were elated to see 'The One and Only' win the belt and he was congratulated by many stars backstage. However, one star that wasn't too keen to congratulate Ricochet was the returning AJ Styles. The two stared down backstage at Stomping Grounds during Ricochet's championship photoshoot and WWE was wise to announce a match between the two on Raw.

In an exhilarating and thrilling bout, Styles defeated Ricochet in the main event of Raw. This will definitely play into bigger things and this is just the start of what is expected to be an amazing rivalry. A win over the reigning champion almost guarantees you a future championship shot, so Styles will challenge Ricochet for the title in the near future.

As Extreme Rules often has a number of hardcore stipulated matches, I would expect a stipulation to be added to this match. A Last Man Standing match will provide the two athletes a perfect platform to put on a five-star classic.

1 / 3 NEXT