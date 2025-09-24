3 McMahon family members likely to return to WWE for Stephanie’s Hall of Fame induction next year

WWE has already begun preparing for the 2026 Hall of Fame. At the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live event, The Undertaker announced the first inductee of the ceremony would be Stephanie McMahon.The Billion Dollar Princess was emotional as it was truly a big moment for her. The induction of Stephanie has also sparked the possibility of potential returns in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.In this article, we will discuss three McMahon family members who are likely to return to WWE for Stephanie's Hall of Fame induction next year.#3. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahonOver the past few years, we haven't seen Vince McMahon on WWE TV. The former Boss of the company is engaged in the Janel Grant Lawsuit, which seems to be the primary reason behind his hiatus.However, next year, fans can witness the comeback of Vince when he may return during his daughter's induction into the Hall of Fame. The presence of Vince will make the moment even more special, and as a father, his appearance will be invaluable to Stephanie McMahon personally as well.#2. Shane McMahonStephanie McMahon @StephMcMahonLINKHappy birthday, Shane-O! I couldn’t have asked for a better big brother. I love you!On Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, Shane McMahon was set to compete in a match against The Miz. However, the former WWE Commissioner suffered a legitimate injury, which led to Snoop Dogg entering as a replacement. Since then, Shane has yet to make his comeback in the World Wrestling Entertainment.However, next year, Shane McMahon may finally return to the company for his sister's induction into the Hall of Fame. We have seen many storyline conflicts between them, and it will be a wholesome moment if they could reunite next year.#1. Linda McMahonIn the modern era of the company, Linda McMahon rarely appeared on WWE television. Usually, she has been involved in politics, but fans might see her appearance next year during the 2026 Hall of Fame induction.Linda's appearance during the HOF will be a genuine surprise for everyone. It will demonstrate the significance of the Billion Dollar Princess's induction into the Hall of Fame to the entire McMahon family.The reunion of the family will be a big moment for the Stamford-based promotion. It's been a long time since we have seen Linda, Shane McMahon, Triple H, Vince McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon together on television.Rest, it remains to be seen what will happen next year in the Hall of Fame 2026.