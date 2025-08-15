Shane McMahon suffered a severe injury during his match in 2023. A WWE Superstar explained what happened afterwards.At WrestleMania 39, The Miz was hosting alongside Snoop Dogg. During one of their segments, they were interrupted by Shane McMahon, who challenged The A-Lister to an impromptu match. However, during the match, Shane tore his quad muscle. Snoop and The Miz were quick to think on their feet, and they came up with an alternate finish to the match. Snoop Dogg replaced Shane and ended up pinning the former WWE Champion.The Miz broke character to recall the entire incident on the Rich Eisen Show. He said that after Shane McMahon tore his quads, he knew the cameras would be on him, and he was trying to relay to the referee what they were going to do next.&quot;So we get into this match and he does a leapfrog where he jumps and I go, I kinda go under him and he lands, tears both of his quads...So I know when he goes down, I'm like, 'Alright, he's injured, the camera's gonna be on me.' So the red light is on me. Now I have to basically relay to a referee kind of what to do to the truck, so they kinda know what to do and what we're gonna do next. Now I'm like standing, and I know the camera's on me, and I'm trying to talk like this to the referee because I know the camera's on me, and they can't hear me. And so I'm telling the referee, 'Hey, hey, play someone's music. I don't care whose music it is, hit the finisher, have Snoop Dogg hit me with a Snoop Dogg elbow.'However, Snoop knew exactly what to do as he hit The Miz with a punch before cutting a promo. He then hit The A-Lister with another punch before dropping an elbow on the former WWE Champion and pinning him.&quot;So, all of a sudden, I turn around and Snoop Dogg sucker punches me. And I'm like, 'That's even better. That even works.' So he starts cutting a promo. I'm not hearing what he's saying because they're trying to move Shane out of the ring, and I'm just like, alright, I can't just take one punch, he's doing this too long, and I know I have to lay down for this Snoop Dogg elbow. And so I was like, give me another one......Knocked me down, he does the Snoop Dogg elbow, covers - by the way, he's not even in the match. He just covered, and the referee counted to three.&quot; [From 0:27]Vince Russo believes Shane McMahon won't return to WWE under the current regimeShane McMahon's appearance at WrestleMania 39 was his last WWE appearance. Since then, he hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion. However, there were rumors of him joining AEW last year. As of now, it doesn't seem like Shane will make a WWE return.Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that Shane McMahon won't return to WWE under the current regime because he doesn't have a relationship with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.&quot;No. No, not if Triple H is involved. Bro, I don't think Stephanie and Shane have a relationship at all. I don't think Stephanie and Hunter [Triple H] have a relationship with Vince, and I don't think Stephanie and Hunter have a relationship with Shane. I don't.&quot; [From 07:34 – 07:56]It will be interesting to see if Shane McMahon gets involved in professional wrestling again.If you use the quote from the first half of the article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.