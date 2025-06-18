McMahon family member will not return under Triple H regime, thinks ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

Triple H has overseen WWE's creative direction since replacing his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, in July 2022. Vince Russo, the company's former head writer, believes Shane McMahon will not return as long as The Game is in charge.

Ad

In February 2022, Shane McMahon was let go from WWE after receiving criticism for his role in the booking of the Men's Royal Rumble match. Vince McMahon's son returned in April 2023 to face The Miz in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 39. However, he tore his quad during the bout and was replaced by rapper Snoop Dogg.

Russo discussed Shane McMahon's complicated relationship with Stephanie McMahon on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. The veteran writer also dismissed talk that Shane could make a WWE comeback under the current regime.

Ad

Trending

"No. No, not if Triple H is involved. Bro, I don't think Stephanie and Shane have a relationship at all. I don't think Stephanie and Hunter [Triple H] have a relationship with Vince, and I don't think Stephanie and Hunter have a relationship with Shane. I don't." [From 07:34 – 07:56]

Ad

Watch the video above to hear more from Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest McMahon family rumors.

Shane McMahon's recent Vince McMahon remarks after WWE return reports

It has been widely speculated that Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon have had a strained relationship in recent years. However, Shane's latest comments about his father appeared to confirm that their issues are in the past.

Ad

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former SmackDown Commissioner said Vince McMahon is doing "really well" and "enjoying life." He also rejected the idea that the 79-year-old could rebuy WWE after leaving the company in 2024 amid serious misconduct allegations.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the same interview, Shane all but ruled out the possibility of joining AEW after meeting with the company's owner, Tony Khan, in 2024.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More