McMahon family member will not return under Triple H regime, thinks ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

Triple H has overseen WWE's creative direction since replacing his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, in July 2022. Vince Russo, the company's former head writer, believes Shane McMahon will not return as long as The Game is in charge.
In February 2022, Shane McMahon was let go from WWE after receiving criticism for his role in the booking of the Men's Royal Rumble match. Vince McMahon's son returned in April 2023 to face The Miz in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 39. However, he tore his quad during the bout and was replaced by rapper Snoop Dogg.
Russo discussed Shane McMahon's complicated relationship with Stephanie McMahon on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. The veteran writer also dismissed talk that Shane could make a WWE comeback under the current regime.
"No. No, not if Triple H is involved. Bro, I don't think Stephanie and Shane have a relationship at all. I don't think Stephanie and Hunter [Triple H] have a relationship with Vince, and I don't think Stephanie and Hunter have a relationship with Shane. I don't." [From 07:34 – 07:56]
Shane McMahon's recent Vince McMahon remarks after WWE return reports
It has been widely speculated that Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon have had a strained relationship in recent years. However, Shane's latest comments about his father appeared to confirm that their issues are in the past.
In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former SmackDown Commissioner said Vince McMahon is doing "really well" and "enjoying life." He also rejected the idea that the 79-year-old could rebuy WWE after leaving the company in 2024 amid serious misconduct allegations.
In the same interview, Shane all but ruled out the possibility of joining AEW after meeting with the company's owner, Tony Khan, in 2024.
