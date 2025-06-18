WWE veteran addresses Shane and Stephanie McMahon's complicated relationship (Exclusive)

Shane and Stephanie McMahon became on-screen characters in the 1990s after former WWE writer Vince Russo pitched the idea to their father, Vince McMahon. In a recent video, Russo disclosed details about the siblings' relationship amid speculation that they no longer speak to each other.
Reports of friction in the family emerged in 2023 after Vince McMahon reversed his retirement decision. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H allegedly voted against the 79-year-old's return as WWE Executive Chairman, prompting rumors of a real-life fallout behind the scenes.
The 64-year-old told host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo that Shane and Stephanie rarely worked together in WWE. He also implied that Vince had a better relationship with Stephanie than Shane.
"You never saw them work together," Russo said. "They were both working for the company but doing different things. You never actually saw them working together hand in hand, but I think Shane always knew Stephanie was Daddy's little girl. I think he always knew that, man." [8:05–8:22]
Vince Russo on Vince McMahon's treatment of Shane and Stephanie McMahon
In 2023, Vince McMahon oversaw the sale of WWE to Endeavor. Before that, many thought Shane or Stephanie McMahon would take over to keep the company in the family.
According to Vince Russo, the tension between Vince McMahon's children was noticeable in the 1990s.
"Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt, because she was Daddy's little girl, and no matter what Shane did, it was never good enough in Vince's eyes. So, you have the combination of those two things, man, which made things really, really tough on Shane." [8:37–8:56]
Vince McMahon left WWE for the second time in 2024 after former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him. Shane is no longer involved with the company, while The Billion Dollar Princess makes sporadic appearances. She also hosts the WWE-produced What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon podcast.
