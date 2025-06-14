Vince McMahon has severed ties with Stephanie and Triple H, WWE veteran claims (Exclusive)

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H allegedly voted against Vince McMahon returning as WWE's Executive Chairman in January 2023. According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, the behind-the-scenes dispute caused a "severed" relationship between the McMahon family members.

Vince McMahon initially resigned as WWE CEO and chairman in June 2022 following misconduct allegations. A month later, he announced his retirement. Triple H replaced his father-in-law as Head of Creative. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon became interim chairwoman and CEO for six months before resigning upon her father's return.

At the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Triple H used the word "complicated" to describe his relationship with Vince McMahon. However, on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed the situation is worse than what The Game described.

"Listen, there is no question, when Triple H is giving his five-hour Hall of Fame speech at 3 a.m. and he says, 'The relationship with Vince is very complicated,' no, bro, it ain't complicated at all. The relationship with Vince, you, and your wife is severed. Period. End of story. Vince is not talking to that side," he said. [12:28–12:50]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's take on McMahon's relationship with his son, Shane.

EC3 on Vince McMahon potentially returning to WWE

In 2023, Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's sale to Endeavor. In January 2024, the 79-year-old resigned as executive chairman after former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone and former commentator Jonathan Coachman recently reported that McMahon is interested in rebuying WWE. EC3, who was signed to the company from 2009 to 2013 and from 2018 to 2020, thinks a deal cannot be ruled out:

"This is crazy talk. So, I didn't really get the gravitas until you guys started talking about it. Wrestling's crazy, and then I was, kind of, trying to think of a film parallel where the big turn at the end is, like, the guy everyone thought was out comes back but makes some shrewd business [decision]. Like Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, 'Well, I bought all the shares.' But I couldn't find the right parlay, and so I'm just gonna say anything can happen." [9:49–10:19]

McMahon recently launched a new investment firm called 14TH & I. The company focuses on media, sports, and entertainment.

